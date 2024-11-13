New York man arrested for trafficking cocaine 

Oak Bluffs police are charging a 29-year-old New York man with trafficking cocaine after an arrest made on Beach Road near the hospital on Friday.

David Lee Wells from the borough of the Bronx in New York City was arraigned in Edgartown on Tuesday this week on the drug trafficking charges as well as new vehicle charges. His bail was revoked and he remains in custody, according to Oak Bluffs police.

Oak Bluffs patrol officers pulled Wells over at 11:20 pm on Friday, noting that Wells’ BMW X3 had one headlight missing. Police also reported that the license plate of the car belonged to a Jeep Cherokee and was illegally attached to the BMW.

According to police, Wells ordered an Uber after he was allowed to leave the area. But after officers searched the inside of the vehicle, they reported that they found a clear plastic bag which contained a white powdery substance discovered to be cocaine. Police later reported that the total weight of the powder was 28.5 grams

By then, Wells was in the Uber and leaving the scene. Officers reported that they were able to catch up, pull over the vehicle, and once again detain Wells.

Prior to Friday’s arrest, Wells was arrested in May for another trafficking charge. Police reported then that he was in possession of over 200 grams of cocaine and also reported that his vehicle had an illegal license plate.

According to police reports, Wells was also arrested in June for punching and biting the face of a 61-year-old male on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. He was arrested at the time for assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.