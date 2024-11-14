Rising fear among Island immigrants

Local immigration attorneys and advocates on the Island are scrambling to offer services and advice to immigrants living on the Island with last week’s election of Donald Trump who, as a candidate, has promised to ramp up the deportations of migrants and to shut down the border.

On an Island with a significant population of immigrants, many are anxious to learn what could happen in a second Trump term. Advocates and attorneys have been hesitant to publicly provide advice, noting that policy under Trump hasn’t been set in stone, so things could change.

Martha’s Vineyard has a higher percentage of immigrants than the rest of Massachusetts — immigrants account for 18 percent of the general population in the state, while the Brazilian population alone on the Vineyard makes up roughly 20 percent of the Island’s year-round population. That doesn’t include immigrants from Jamaica, Eastern Europe, Venezuela, and elsewhere.

In Island schools, the population is an even starker contrast, with the Portuguese-speaking community in some schools nearing or even surpassing 50 percent of enrollment.

Some Islanders have already jumped into action in an effort to develop pathways to safety for the community, and there are resources available to assuage concerns under a second Trump presidency.

School administrators held an informational session on Tuesday night to offer guidance.

The president-elect has made several promises during his campaign, like signing an executive order that would end birthright protections, and using the U.S. military to deport migrants. He has also appointed hard-right officials to key positions in his Cabinet who have stated that deportation is a primary goal, and they have outlined plans for developing camps for immigrants.

But some Island attorneys are urging caution considering all of the unknowns. “It’s important to understand that we don’t know yet exactly what is going to happen. Some changes that Trump has promised to make, like issuing an executive order that ends ‘birthright’ citizenship, are simply not possible under current law, no matter what his administration says,” said Island immigration attorney Rachel Self.

Self said that the promise to deport every undocumented immigrant in the country isn’t possible, given the capacity of the agents and courts involved. And Trump will likely be challenged by attorney generals across the country, as was the case in his prior term as president.

Still, Self said, there still will probably be an increase in enforcement of immigration law under Trump. She said that an important starting point is to know individual rights that are already in place. Quite simply, anyone, regardless of citizenship status, has the right to remain silent if approached by law enforcement. Providing accurate information, or none at all, is the safest course of action if approached.

If ICE or the police arrive at a home, Self advises immigrants to keep the door closed. Ask who they are, and ask to see identification. Police who have an arrest warrant are allowed to enter a home, but immigration agents can’t enter unless they have a certain kind of warrant. Self said that a Form I-205, Warrant of Removal/Deportation, doesn’t give agents the right to enter a home. A warrant signed by a judge is the only kind of warrant that gives them the right to enter your home.

Any person also has the right to an attorney, although undocumented immigrants are not provided public defenders. Connecting with local lawyers and nonprofit law groups can be helpful in scenarios where an immigrant has a run-in with the law, or is approached about their immigration status.