Vessel issue leads to more cancellations

It was a fourth consecutive day of ferry troubles for the Steamship Authority on Thursday morning.

The Steamship Authority’s freight ferry Katama, which is subbing in for the Island Home, experienced another mechanical issue.

Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll told the Times the Katama had an “issue with its air compressor that was caused by the power fluctuations” caused by Wednesday night’s storm.

Wednesday’s storm also canceled a slew of afternoon and night ferries. When asked how many vehicle reservations were impacted by the cancellations, Driscoll told the Times he did not have those figures.

Trips that the Katama would have run Thursday morning were canceled, from the 6 am departure from Woods Hole to the 9:30 am departure from Vineyard Haven. The Katama began running trips again starting with the 10:45 am trip from Woods Hole. The Katama also canceled trips on Wednesday due to fuel issues aboard the vessel.

The 7 am departure aboard the ferry Martha’s Vineyard, which carried passengers impacted by the cancellations, also experienced a nearly hour-long delay in departing because of an issue with its general service pump, which has been repaired.

The Steamship Authority’s vessel complications also led to delivery delays, including the MV Times print edition.

Most passengers who wanted to ride the 6 am ferry waited at the chilly, windy Woods Hole docks for the next ferry that could take them aboard. Some passengers made phone calls notifying people about the situation while waiting in line and others escaped indoors to the terminal or a nearby cafe. A Steamship employee’s announcement that the 7 am trip would be delayed was met by a chorus of groans — some people exclaiming “Jesus” and “come on” — and complaints about the cold.

Meanwhile, the Island Home is still in need of repair. Driscoll previously told the Times the vessel needed a reduction pressure relief valve and a technician was bringing the part from Louisiana.

“The technician arrived yesterday and replaced the part, but it did not resolve the issue so the matter is still under investigation,” Driscoll said Thursday morning.

The Island Home’s issues seemed to have begun on Monday evening, and the Katama came in to substitute the larger vessel on Tuesday. The Steamship Authority has warned customers that passenger and vehicle cut-offs may occur with the substitution. It’s uncertain when the Island Home will return.