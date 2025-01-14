William Alvan Yearwood Jr.

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Al Yearwood, who passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2025, surrounded by his family in his beloved Inkwell Beach home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Born on Oct. 12, 1940, in Boston, Al was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and wonderful friend to many.

Taking his family west to Boulder, Colo., in 1978, Al was known for his exceptional work ethic as a dedicated team member in the Street and Parks Departments for the city of Boulder. There he would become a beloved staple in the community, making friends for life. Upon his retirement in 2003, he moved to Oak Bluffs, where he soon became the town’s friendly face, known as “Pops,” and returned to work in his community for the Oak Bluffs township and community centers. A helping hand, a friendly smile, and a quiet hello greeted all.

Al had a creative spirit, with a love for building and fixing things, and was passionate about his hobbies of Tai Chi, riding motorcycles, watching birds and collecting all things bald eagle, and Native American art, and had dozens of tattoos of his own.

Al was a genuinely kind soul who loved life and music, and was known for his compassion, positive energy, and great sense of humor. He deeply valued family and friendship, even acting as dad to many of his daughters’ friends. Al was extremely generous, and would give you the belt off his waist — he truly was a bright light, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Al was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan; and is survived by his children, Stephanie, Elaine (Terrence), and Olympia; and his five cherished grandchildren, Darius, Caleb, Laurel, Lucia, and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents Edeithe and William Sr.; and by sisters Marjorie and Alberta.

A celebration of life is planned for May 17, 2025, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs, at 3 pm, followed by a small family gathering.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.