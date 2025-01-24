Chabad looking for new festival venue

Chabad on Martha’s Vineyard is looking to relocate its popular, summer Jewish Culture Festival outside of West Tisbury with town officials there capping the event at far fewer guests than the organizers had hoped for.

Chabad has held the event the last two years at a private residence in West Tisbury and were hoping to have 800 people attend this summer, but the town’s select board decided on Wednesday to cap the event at 300 guests at once instead.

Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz of Chabad on the Vineyard lamented the town’s decision. “West Tisbury’s decision is unacceptable and deeply disappointing,” Alperowitz wrote in his organization’s newsletter shortly after the vote. “We will now need to look outside of West Tisbury for a more welcoming town to host this cultural gem,” he wrote, noting that the approved amount posed insurmountable challenges; he also asked readers for venue ideas.

The decision follows last year’s cultural festival when organizers say that some 700 people attended in addition to around 100 staffers, while the town had set a limit at just 350 tickets.

The Jewish Culture Festival has featured musicians and visual artists from the Vineyard and abroad, as well as Jewish foods from around the world. It is a major event for Chabad on the Vineyard, which was founded in 2021. And it’s had wide support from the community. Some two dozen letters were sent to the town advocating for the board to allow the festival to return this summer.

In a letter to the town in December, Alperowitz also accepted responsibility for last summer’s high attendance, saying that he would work with the town going forward. “[W]e pledge to … work transparently and collaboratively with town officials at every stage of planning and execution,” he wrote.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, members ultimately permitted a maximum of 800 people at the event along the day, with no more than 400 in attendance at a given time, including no more than 300 guests. They also approved a waiting area for guests, not to count towards the 300.

Board chair Jessica Miller praised Chabad’s management of last year’s festival, but was concerned that an 800-person event would set an improper precedent for a residential property in town going forward. “We know it was a great event last year, no question,” Miller said.

“I have to say, from my perspective [800 people] is too large for a residentially zoned piece of property,” she also said.

Board member Skipper Manter echoed her concerns about such a large number of attendees on a residential property.Town administrator Jen Rand shared that she could find no similar past event approved in town for more than 400 people in attendance.

Alperowitz and the board considered many possible solutions, including to allow 700 people and up to 400 guests at one time.

Board member Cynthia Mitchell was open to permitting an 800-person event. “We have proof that it can be well-managed at that very site,” she said of Alperowitz’s request.

But her motion to do so was shot down by Miller and Manter.

The select board also received an outpouring of support for the festival from concerned citizens; Alperowitz asked people supportive of the event to write to the board before the meeting.

Many of the more than two dozen letters lauded the festival as a valuable cultural resource and expressed hope that it would return with success.

“Everything, from the food to the music, was handled magnificently and it was a joy to be in attendance. Everybody was happy and in my opinion the festival was one of the highlights of the summer of 2024,” wrote Sara Piazza of Edgartown.

“As Chabad of Martha’s Vineyard applies for a permit for this summer’s festival, I urge the Select Board to recognize the importance of this event not only as a celebration of Jewish culture but also as a tribute to the historical significance of Jewish life on Martha’s Vineyard,” wrote Rabbi Dr. Yosef Glassman.

The board’s meeting is viewable here with the password “5h$4qEN%”.