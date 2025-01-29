Pasta eatery, retail shop to replace Little House Cafe

Island residents Carlos Montoya and Sheenagh Caridi are teaming up to purchase Little House Café in Vineyard Haven to open a new restaurant and shop in March.

While Montoya and Caridi plan to maintain the same comforting café environment, the eatery is set to be renamed “The Maker Pasta Shop Café.” They also plan to create a retail pasta shop where customers can purchase pasta by the pound, pasta kits, ready to eat meals, in addition to offering a full dining experience.

Montoya, the maker himself and an established private chef operating on the Island, said the name comes from what his clients’ grandchildren used to call him when he would cook for them.

“Three or four years ago, when I was trying to come up with a name, I realized it was right under my face and I thought ‘it’s gotta be that,’” said Montoya.

While it is primarily pasta driven, Montoya said the cuisine will focus on New England seasonal dishes with fresh pasta as vessels, rather than traditional Italian fare.

“The idea is to keep the same café vibe but people can come in and hopefully feel inspired by what they ate and on their way out grab a pound of pasta and make something for themselves based on their experience,” said Montoya. “I hope people feel like this is something that still has that community feel and that we have something for everyone.”

Montoya and Caridi have signed a five-year lease with an option to buy the property. No structural changes are planned, and they hope to eventually apply for a liquor license and add a bar.

The Little House Cafe is expected to close Feb. 15, followed by a planned opening of the The Maker Pasta Shop Cafe on March 11.