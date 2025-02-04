Island chicken farmers working to prevent avian flu  

While Massachusetts health officials try to minimize the outbreak of bird flu, Vineyard farmers are working to prevent any infections from hitting their livestock.

Some farmers are taking precautions like keeping their fowl inside or chasing away wild birds that might come close to their farms.

Up to 1,000 birds across Massachusetts are believed to have died from the outbreak of bird flu — also called avian flu, specifically the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus. Vineyard health officials have been wary of the virus potentially coming to the Island via migratory birds, noting that the virus is widespread in geese and other wild birds in the state.

While there have been no confirmed cases so far on the Island, around 20 deceased turkeys were found in Edgartown over the weekend and are being tested for avian flu by the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife in Bourne.

Slough Farm Executive Director Julie Scott said they have undertaken efforts at their Edgartown farm to keep their 350 chickens safe just in case avian flu is actually present on the Island.

“There’re some biosecurity things we can do,” she said, like cleaning boots before entering chicken coops. “We’re doing the best we can … we want to be proactive.”

Overall, Scott said she hasn’t heard concerns from Vineyard farmers specifically about the virus, although some are “lining up their orders” for chicks from hatcheries in case the mainland bird flu situation worsens.

Still, Scott underscored the challenges of keeping a flock of free-range chickens away from wild birds, especially the abundant Canada geese. Scott said they have chased away geese “five times a day,” but they always come back. And, she has seen other birds, like starlings, starting to return.

The Trustees of Reservations, who run the FARM Institute and Katama Farm in Edgartown, are also trying to dissuade a large flock of geese in their farm fields, spokesperson Mary Dettloff said.

“Protocols will be put in place to reduce the attractiveness of our farm properties to wild birds,” she said. “These include making sure food waste, litter, and spilled feed are cleaned up and eliminating any standing water. We also are moving our chickens into the barn to limit exposure to the virus from wild birds.”

Human interaction with poultry will also be reduced at the farm, Dettloff said. She said the Trustees’ staff and volunteers are monitoring the nonprofit’s properties for five or more dead birds, which would be reported to the state.

“We will soon have signage about bird flu at our properties, including those on Martha’s Vineyard, advising the public how to keep themselves and their pets safe,” Dettloff said.

Slough Farm has also been in contact with Erin Masur, who runs a mobile veterinary service, on keeping their flock healthy. Masur will also be holding a talk on Tuesday evening about chicken health and bird flu. Those interested can register here.

Meantime, the state has provided some tips for livestock and poultry owners to keep their animals safe:

Poultry owners should continue to practice strong biosecurity measures to keep their birds away from wild birds, particularly wild waterfowl, feathers, and droppings.

Poultry owners with water bodies on their property should take steps to mitigate wild waterfowl from frequenting those areas. Eliminating standing water and preventing domestic birds from having access to ponds, streams, and wetland areas that attract wild waterfowl is critical.

Avoid unnecessary movement of poultry between locations and be aware of the potential to carry HPAI-contaminated materials onto properties where domestic birds are kept.

New birds should be completely isolated for at least one month prior to being added to a domestic flock. Birds returning home from fairs or shows should also be isolated from the home flock as if they were new arrivals.

Limit the number of people that have access to your flock.

Do not share equipment with other bird owners without thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting between locations.

Dead or sick wild birds can be reported to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife at https://www.mass.gov/forms/report-observations-of-dead-wild-birds.

Dead or sick domestic birds can be reported to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources at https://www.mass.gov/forms/poultry-disease-reporting-form.

For more information about the virus, visit Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ avian influenza page and see the full updated state avian flu guidance at https://bit.ly/4jx9SOV.