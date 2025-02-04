M.V. Center for Living announces new director

Mary Holmes has been appointed as the new Executive Director at Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living following the retirement of former director Leslie Clapp, who is stepping down after three decades.

Holmes, who will officially become director in March, said she is excited for this next step, and that her goal is further promotion of their program and sustaining Clapp’s legacy.

“I believe my new role is to continue Leslie Clapp’s work and be a good steward of the agency she created through her 30 years of service to the Island,” she expressed.

The MV Center for Living primarily serves Islanders over the age of 55 who have been diagnosed with dementia, as well as their respective caregivers. They are the only center on the Vineyard that caters to that population.

According to Holmes, their work has become more important each year. “Our Island is rapidly aging, and as of now our client base is mostly over the age of eighty,” she said. She noted that an estimated 25 percent of people find themselves with memory impairment as they age, and while the Center for Living program focuses on helping those who deal with that diagnosis, Holmes said their doors are open to all.

The Center assists over 50 elderly Islanders a week, providing classes, live music, and transportation.

Although Holmes is confident in the mission of the MV Center for Living, she acknowledged that social programs may experience extra pressure in the next few years, and she’s prepared to rise to the occasion. “I think everyone is wondering what’s happening for Social Services in the long term, so finding ways to be sustainable is part of my goal too… We want to be open to the community, for the community to know we’re here for them,” she said.