Struggles of immigration — as ancient as the Bible, as modern as picket signs at Five Corners

The global movement of people seeking to flee tyranny, poverty, and violence, or to search for freedom in a distant land, is a continuum of human history. It is as ancient as the biblical Book of Exodus, and as modern as demonstrations this week at Vineyard Haven’s Five Corners in solidarity with the Brazilian community, amid fears of mass deportations.

Amid the Trump administration’s two-week onslaught of executive orders and hastily shaped policies, we are watching an organized approach to doing nothing less than taking full control of the federal government and transforming immigration policy in America. Let’s be clear: This is not the same as the ritualistic changes from one White House to the next. This is something far more extreme.

So let’s look at what exactly Trump has done on immigration in his first two weeks in office. He has signed 10 executive orders on immigration, and issued a stream of edicts that called for mass deportation and greater border security, and he has unleashed a torrent of fear among immigrant families, including among those right here on the Island.

Under Trump, officers can now arrest people without legal status if agents happen upon them while looking for migrants targeted for removal. These are known as “collateral arrests,” and were banned under Joe Biden and other previous administrations as a violation of due process.

Trump also has removed time-honored guidelines that restricted ICE from entering and making arrests at so-called “sensitive locations” such as schools, churches, or hospitals. That decision has worried many migrants and advocates — across the country and all around our Island — who fear children will be traumatized by seeing their parents arrested in the drop-off line at school, or that migrants needing medical care won’t go to the hospital for fear of arrest. Trump has also said he will target so-called “sanctuary” cities and states where local authorities have said they will welcome immigrants. There are new threats from the Trump administration to cut off federal funding for such places, and there is already pushback on that from this Island and the state of Massachusetts.

The green light for immigration enforcement agents to step up their efforts has had a direct impact on the number of arrests nationally, but we have not been able to confirm any locally as of yet. According to the Associated Press, ICE’s daily arrests, which averaged 311 nationally in the year ending Sept. 30, stayed fairly steady in the first days after Trump took office, then spiked dramatically Sunday to 956, and Monday to 1,179. If sustained, those numbers would mark the highest daily average since ICE began keeping records, and are about 10 percent higher than during the administration of President Obama, which was also aggressive in its enforcement of immigration law.

While some of these changes took place immediately, there are other strategies that will face legal challenges, such as targeting sanctuary cities. Some may take years to happen, if ever, but have nonetheless managed to instill widespread fear across immigrant communities in America.

Going forward, a great deal of this effort will come down to levels of funding. Congress is expected to consider additional support soon. The Supreme Court already ruled that Trump may use emergency powers to tap Defense Department funding for the border wall started in his first term.

An Island gripped by fear

This national news on immigration was also unfolding right in front of us here on Martha’s Vineyard over the past two weeks. In the MVTimes newsroom, police radios crackled all day last Thursday, and we had teams canvassing every corner of the Island. Our Island may be viewed as a liberal enclave of the rich, but those of us who live here know the reality: The year-round population of 20,000 is extraordinarily diverse, with a great heritage of African American families, a native American population known as the Wampanoag, and of course, hard-working families in the fishing and construction industries, some of whom trace their ancestry back many generations and some who are very recent immigrants. While the community swells to nearly 100,000 in the summer months, during the school year there are fully 20 percent who migrated from Brazil over the past 30 years. In some schools, an estimated 40 percent of the students speak Brazilian Portuguese at home — some, like the Tisbury School, are even higher.

In the Island’s Brazilian community this week, the fear was palpable and the expressions of it were complex, as our reporter Paula Moura, who is herself from Brazil, has shared in her coverage over the past two weeks. Workers fearing they might be deported were not showing up at job sites, and students were being kept home from schools by parents who were reacting to unconfirmed rumors that ICE agents were descending on the Island, and an erroneous report on social media that there were charter planes at the local airport that would be used for mass deportation. Our reporters on the ground did not see ICE agents, nor did they see any planes preparing to assist in deportations. The officials they spoke with confirmed the rumors were false, even if the fear was very real.

Rachel Self, who lives on Chappy most of the year, is a top immigration attorney, who gained notoriety when she stood up to the antics of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 when he led a cynical ploy to deceive approximately 50 Venezuelan asylum seekers into being flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard with false promises of jobs and housing.

Self serves as an attorney for these Venezuelan asylum seekers in an ongoing court case, and she was at the center of an Island response in which the Venezuelans were warmly received and helped by Island families and local advocates for immigrants, recognizing the asylum seekers were being used as pawns in a political game. Islanders, including Self, have remained in touch with the Venezuelan immigrants, who were among the 600,000 granted what is known as Temporary Protected Status under the Biden administration in recognition of the severe humanitarian and economic crisis in Venezuela under the dictatorship of President Nicolas Maduro. The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security has just revoked those protections.

Amid the panic of the new Trump administration, Self makes a deceptively simple, but powerful statement: She says being undocumented is not illegal.

This week, Self stated, “I cannot emphasize enough: As of today, the act of being present in the U.S. without documentation is not a crime under federal law. It is a civil infraction. In fact, Congress refused to make undocumented presence a crime in 2005 … People in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, have due process rights.”

So it turns out the situation on the ground is far more complex than all of the simplistic hyperbole and the shouting in Washington that impacts the people in local communities like ours. As Moura has shared in our coverage, the Brazilian immigrant community on this Island is increasingly aware of their rights to due process. But their faith and their experience in life also mean they share some of the same political views as Trump supporters, and indeed many in the community have voiced support for Trump. It seems counterintuitive, and it is, but that is also what makes for good journalism. We hope our coverage can reflect all of the complexity that unfolds in the real world when real people are caught up in real problems, and we are always going to be on the lookout for anyone who is proposing real solutions.

Moura is from the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, which most of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard still consider home, and she was reporting last week on the public schools, how parents who are immigrants are handling the rising fear, and what local school officials are doing to try to restore an atmosphere of safety. The school administration has made us all proud by being among those searching for practical solutions in helping students, and staying focused on its mission to educate and protect children.

Moura interviewed a Brazilian woman who was on an afternoon shift and nervously looking out the window of the shop where she was working. She eyed the streets outside, worried that ICE agents would soon be circling. She felt consumed with fear that if she were to be arrested, she could be separated from her 12-year-old daughter, who was home alone until her husband would get home from his job in construction. She said her neck was sore from all of the tension and worry, and she explained that she and her husband are undocumented, but that they work hard and serve the community.

If her family and other Brazilian immigrants are deported, she asked, “Who is going to serve the super-rich in the summer? We are mostly honest working people. Why spread terror?”

Her question and the dark cloud of fear that descended over the Island in the past few days is truly what authoritarianism is all about: Fear.

Democracy is built on trust; dictatorship is based on fear, keeping a community afraid, divided, and on edge. The challenge for local journalists like those in our newsroom is to serve our community by bearing witness to unjust efforts by Trump’s immigration agents to instill fear, to divide communities and fulfill his campaign promise for mass deportations. The job of journalism and the work in our newsroom right here on Beach Road is to, wherever possible, counter rumors with facts, to hold enforcement agencies accountable, and to do our best to present human stories, in all of their complexity, that challenge the climate of fear and try to help communities build upon trust.

A version of this essay was first published on Substack, where MVTimes publisher Charles Sennott’s GroundTruth newsletter can be found every week at charlessennott@substack.com.