Reno-only option likely off the table for high school project

Officials planning the next Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building are widdling down their options for a rebuild, and possibly going by the wayside is the likely cheapest option — to completely renovate the current building.

According to project architects, going with just a remodel will risk losing out on the roughly 30-percent reimbursement from the state through the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

The high school building committee is made up of representatives from the school and Island towns, and they’re working to submit three final project designs to the state authority by May: a renovation-only project, one for a renovation-addition project, and one of an entirely new building.

The confirmation about the reno option comes as officials have been trying to cut down on square footage and corresponding project costs. Over a dozen early designs presented by Tappé Architects in December came with estimated price tags of around $200 million for a renovation to over $400 million for some new construction options.

But officials on Tuesday said that a renovation-only project would seriously jeopardize reimbursement, confirming a potential noted by partners back in October.

The reason has to do a space summary approved by the committee, which tells the MSBA that the project will meet a size of 211,000 square feet. This number reflects the school education programs as well as square-footage requirements from the MSBA.

But as the high school is currently only around 165,000 square feet, officials said, a renovation option would fall short by nearly 50,000 square feet.

“When we approved the size of the space, it eliminated the ability to do the renovation or the renovation to be an option because it doesn’t meet that space requirement that we’ve approved,” said committee member Dion Alley .

The committee could ultimately choose to revise its space summary if they wanted to go with a renovation, though some members considered that option no longer feasible.

“It seems like we’ve eliminated that option,” Skipper Manter said. “And I’m not sure all people will respect that,” he added, “because by adopting the square footage and other things that we’ve been talking about, we’ve taken that option off the table.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the committee narrowed down more early designs, progressing toward arriving at one of each of the three project types. In October, Tappé presented one renovation design, five addition-renovation designs, and 13 for an entirely new high school building.

As of Tuesday, three of the new construction designs remain, along with one addition-renovation and one renovation.

While narrowing down new construction options on Tuesday, members favored three preliminary designs. One featured two-story academic sections and central courtyard space with an adjoining cafeteria and media center, while the other showed three-story academic wings. School business administrator Mark Friedman asked Tappé to assess whether the school’s windowless performing arts center could be placed in the interior of the building, as opposed to the outer edge of the structure.

Principal Sara Dingledy also noted her concerns over the use of modular units if the committee chose to build an entirely new structure. The cost of modular units is not reimbursable by the MSBA, and Chris Sharkey of Tappé noted that using modular buildings during construction could add 12 to 18 months to the project. He also told Dingledy that his firm would assess ways that a new construction option could be built in phases, limiting construction to certain parts of the school at a time.

The committee meets every two weeks, and will continue to narrow down preliminary designs in their next meeting.