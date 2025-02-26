Volleyball in a chair

1 of 12

If you ever steered away from volleyball for fear of those terrifying spikes, fear no more. You can’t spike if you must keep your bottom planted firmly on a seat. It’s a rule in chair volleyball. However, if you think you won’t work up a sweat because you are on your derrière, think again. Chair volleyball is a dynamic, exciting, fast, and high-spirited sport.

I joined the game at the Tisbury Center for Aging, which offers chair volleyball weekly, as does the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. Chair volleyball is an excellent exercise because you twist, turn, and stretch your upper body. It’s also fabulous for hand–eye coordination, as the action is pretty nonstop. All the laughing gives your abdomen a considerable workout. The good-natured ribbing and friendly banter are as fast-paced as the game.

Two teams of seven players each sat on opposite sides of the net, which was a bit higher than my up-stretched arms. In chair volleyball, you play with a beach ball, which gives the game an interesting twist. While very buoyant, the ball is also hard to control if you hit it too hard — as I discovered whenever it went out of bounds. It felt counterintuitive, but I could more accurately direct the ball with a lighter touch.

While the essence of the sport is like regular volleyball, there are a few key differences besides needing to keep your butt in the chair. For instance, if the ball hits the net and you can keep it off the ground by hitting it upward, it remains in play. Individual players and the team as a whole can make as many touches as needed to return the ball over the net. This makes for long volleys, which is fun. As in regular volleyball, the player in the back right of the court serves. The first team to earn 21 points wins.

Program Coordinator Anne McDonough shares, “Chair volleyball is a unique and enjoyable physical activity that offers a fun way to stay active, especially for individuals with physical limitations. By requiring players to remain seated, this sport allows everyone to compete on an even playing field, regardless of their level of mobility. The activity is not only accessible but also helps improve flexibility and stamina over time.”

Chair volleyball is a variation of sitting volleyball, and was invented in the Netherlands in 1956 as a rehabilitation game for injured soldiers. It combines elements of volleyball with sitzball, a German sport played without a net. Players sit directly on the ground and use their arms and legs to slide, shuffle, and spin around the court.

Player Sheila Elliott shares, “Chair volleyball is an excellent way to stay active and have fun. One thing to remember is that it’s a game. Even though I yell, cheer, and sometimes get frustrated, no one takes it seriously, because it’s all in fun. To be honest, I usually have no idea whether my team has won or lost.” She continues, “The good thing is, every participant is important, because we rotate. This allows each player to serve and control the pace. We try to encourage those who are not as proficient as the others by complimenting them on good plays. I’ve been known to compliment a play or player on the opposing team. It is an excellent way to develop teamwork skills, too.”

Wendy Andrews refers to herself as a chair volleyball enthusiast. “The best thing about playing is the laughing! I’m not sure exactly why this happens, but I sure welcome the opportunity to join in. The twisting and turning is great for our flexibility, and always following the ball location is challenging. I love playing with some people I grew up with here on the Island and making new friends I now greet by name at the post office and grocery store.”

Wendelyn Galligan echoes a sentiment shared by many: “For me, you let go of those things that can weigh you down and return to a time when you just played.”

McDonough reflects, “The energy in the room is infectious, with laughter echoing throughout as teams engage in longer and more intense volleys. New players join in each week, quickly adapting to the rules and becoming part of the fun. We highly recommend chair volleyball for anyone seeking laughter, camaraderie, and a chance to stay active in a supportive and welcoming environment.”

For information about local chair volleyball games, visit tisburycoa.com and oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging.