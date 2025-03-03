Celebrating MVRHS graduate John Keene

John Keene graduated in 1980 from MVRHS, and has great memories of it. Even though he was quiet and shy, he always had a smile and was welcomed by both students and teachers in all his classes. After he graduated, he went on to college. However, his real dream was to stay on the Island and work in commercial fishing. College did not offer such a major. It did offer him an environmental degree and many opportunities to learn, and encouraged his love of traveling, primarily to Denmark. He and his family travel to Denmark almost every other summer and connect with his mother’s Danish roots.

While in college, he would return to the Island on weekends so he could work with a friend cutting and selling wood. This was no easy job. They would cut the wood, haul it on their backs, split it by hand, and stack the wood, but they loved it because they were working outdoors and making some money. After doing this for a while, John figured out that they could save themselves some backbreaking work by purchasing a tractor to haul the wood. As we talked, I noticed what a thinker and entrepreneur John is. A neighbor asked him to flatten his driveway with his tractor, and John received $100 in payment. “Hmm!” he thought. “Perhaps there are other opportunities for work,” so he purchased a bulldozer. The rest is history. John has built a respected and important Island excavating company, and provides a variety of land services and materials.

I had to ask John what happened to fulfilling his dream of commercial fishing. As it turns out, John connects with Island fishermen through serving as a leader of the M.V, Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, and other fishing organizations that preserve and protect their way of life. As we wrapped up our interview, John paused to say how much he misses the “old” Vineyard. I joined with him in commiserating the loss of so much kindness and respect that was commonplace at meetings and gatherings. Today we often see and hear such anger and disrespect at those very same meetings. “The Island was very kind to me growing up here. I want to make sure that we hold on to those roots that focused on such kindness,” he told me. Well said, John!

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. She lives in Oak Bluffs. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net.