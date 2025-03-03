Terminal bomb scare suspect considered a danger

The Edgartown man who allegedly threatened to “vaporize” police at the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven earlier this year was deemed a danger to the public by a local judge on Monday, and while he was released, he was ordered to abide by a number of conditions.

David Capato, 56, who was arrested following a standoff with the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response team in January for having a gun and for making a bomb threat, appeared at the Edgartown District Court in shackles.

Under the conditions imposed on Capato by the court on Monday, he is required to take prescribed medications, report to the probation department once a week, cooperate with mental health physicians, obtain a recommendation for a primary care physician, comply with prescribed treatments, and secure mental health services within 30 days of obtaining a primary care physician. Additionally, he is prohibited from leaving the state.

In January, Capato was sent to to Bridgewater State Hospital for mental health evaluation based on a decision by the local sheriff’s office.

A probable cause hearing in his case is scheduled for Friday, April 11.