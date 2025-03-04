Falmouth Academy explores boarding program

A private school in Falmouth is exploring the possibility of a boarding program for Island and other remote students.

Falmouth Academy, a seventh-through-12th-grade school which frequently has a number of Vineyard students, is inviting Island parents and educators to an information session about the potential five-day boarding program.

“For years, families on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket looking for an independent high school education faced a difficult choice: commit to a full-time boarding school far from home or navigate the logistics of a long commute,” the academy wrote in a press release. “Falmouth Academy is exploring a new option designed specifically for students who live beyond a daily drive—five-day boarding, offering a structured, engaging, and community-focused weekday experience while preserving weekends at home.”

“The proposed five-day boarding program would allow students to fully integrate into Falmouth Academy’s day-school community, participating in academics, athletics, and extracurricular activities during the week while returning home on Fridays,” the release adds.

It also states that housing would be staffed by vetted residential staff.

The academy will host a virtual session on the potential program on Tuesday, March 25 at 7 pm, and take questions.

To register for the session, visit falmouthacademy.org/admission-events.

For more information, contact the school’s admissions office at boarding@falmouthacademy.org or 508-457-9696.