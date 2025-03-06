50 chickens euthanized over bird flu

A flock of chickens on Martha’s Vineyard were euthanized after several tested positive for bird flu at the end of February.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health announced on Thursday that the chickens from a “small, non-commercial backyard flock” on the Island tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Since the owner was not selling eggs or meat, no additional safety measures are required.

“Four were confirmed positive and the remainder of the flock of 50 was depopulated as a safety measure,” Edgartown Health Agent Brice Boutot told the Times.

The health department did not release the address of the backyard flock nor which town it was in. Boutot said this was being done to protect the privacy of the birds’ owner and to not discourage people from using the reporting system that is already in place. Federal and state officials identify where cases are up to the county, and Boutot said Island health officials didn’t see a benefit to identifying the location any further.

Boutot also underscored that the migratory birds that may carry the disease don’t follow town lines, so bird flu guidelines are the same across the Island.

“We’re small towns on a small Island,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the results on Feb. 26 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources have “safely depopulated and disposed of the flock,” a release from the Island health boards states. Boutot said the information about the birds was available on the Agriculture Department’s website, but Vineyard health officials did not announce the cases until Thursday so the state officials could work “without interference,” Boutot said.

This isn’t the first batch of bird flu on Martha’s Vineyard. A flock of wild turkeys in Edgartown tested positive for the disease last month.

The cases on Martha’s Vineyard are a part of the state’s largest outbreak of bird flu since 2022, which started at Billington Sea in Plymouth with the death of 60 Canada geese, swans, and ducks.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states there have been 70 human cases of bird flu across the country so far and one death. So far, there have been no human cases of bird flu in Massachusetts and health officials on the Island say “there is minimal risk for those who do not engage in prolonged direct contact with infected animals.”

Local health officials provided a series of guidelines for Islanders to follow to prevent bird flu: