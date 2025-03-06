Federal officials require review of lightning-struck turbine 

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is requiring Vineyard Wind to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damaged turbine that was recently struck by lightning.

A bureau spokesperson told the Times the agency is overseeing the response to the lightning strike that hit a Vineyard Wind turbine last week.

“Vineyard Wind 1 has conducted aerial surveys and is performing an on-site evaluation. The company is expected to share its findings to BSEE,” the statement reads in part. “As part of its oversight responsibilities, BSEE is requiring a comprehensive assessment of the affected turbine and its associated equipment to determine the full extent of any damage.”

Similar to Vineyard Wind officials, the bureau spokesperson stated that debris has not been found around the turbine as a result of the incident. The spokesperson said the damaged turbine’s lightning protection system was not operational after the blade fractured in July. Other Vineyard Wind turbines have the protection active.

It is unclear why the root of the broken blade is still attached to the turbine months after it sustained damage. GE Vernova, the contractor building the Vineyard Wind project, has previously announced in October plans to remove some turbine blades.

GE Vernova has said that it plans to remove and replace the damaged blade in May. Representatives of GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind were not immediately available for comment.

The agency was notified about the lightning strike on Sunday, March 2, days after the incident occurred. The bureau states the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 28, although the Coast Guard previously told the Times the lightning strike was on Thursday, Feb. 27. Neither organization immediately had an answer to the discrepancy.