A pause on State Forest plan is warranted 

The state’s proposal to cut some 175 acres of white pine in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest has become a fraught issue on the Island. There is passion, reason, logic, and science voiced in both support of and against the state project, and loudly. The temperature has been steadily rising on the issue, evidenced by a petition against the measure with hundreds of supporters, and a drone video highlighting the extent of the project that has been viewed thousands of times.

The State Forest is a unique and important resource to the Islanders, as it should be, and the issue has resonated.

On the one hand, there are many that worry about losing a space they consider sacred if the plan goes forward — the tall white pines have a mysticism for some who enjoy walking under their canopy of shade and over their carpet of fallen pine needles. This camp worries that the state won’t be responsive after the clearing is done; and there are looming questions about to what historic period the forest should actually be restored.

Still others, also with solid scientific backing, note the lack of biodiversity in the pine forest plantations, a seemingly monolithic culture, with the non-native species choking out other indigenous species. They point to successful projects across Massachusetts that have turned forest-clearing projects into wonderful plains. Local firefighters worry about continued wildfire risks without the management effort.

But one belief that has merit, and is voiced by some on both sides, is that the state seems to be moving suddenly and quickly, and pausing, even if only momentarily, is a good idea. Some, as we’ve reported this week, don’t feel like the state has given the public on our Island the ability to comment on the plan in a meaningful way. We find ourselves in agreement that the Island needs to have a stronger collective voice in the process.

And we believe giving the public dialogue more time is the best way to make that happen.

The project originally got its origin more than two decades ago, but it was only in 2018, when some lanes were improperly cut through the forest in an unrelated project, that the state department circled back on the issue, realizing that an earlier permit had not been carried out.

As we are reporting in today’s paper, the state initiated a public comment period for the pine-cutting proposal, which concluded in 2022. The mention of the Vineyard plan was tied into a larger document dealing with projects across the state — including Otis, Carver, and Washington (yes, a town in Massachusetts).

Based on information provided to us by the state, not one Island resident commented as part of that public comment period that ended in 2022. And the state is pushing forward, expecting to release a highly anticipated cutting plan in the coming weeks.

The lack of Island response in 2022 could mean a few things. One, perhaps Island residents weren’t looking in the right place. It’s not out of the question that any of us skimmed over the fine print of public comment periods. On the other hand, maybe the state, because the comment period was not tied directly to the Vineyard clearing plan, was not effective at reaching Islanders.

But whether the state did a good job or not advertising the ability for the public to comment is a moot point. As the inhabitants of the Island, project organizers should want to hear from Islanders. They should have raised red flags when no comments were submitted.

On the flip side, representatives who have supported the project say that state officials have been communicative with them. Representatives of the state agency have attended meetings, and have listened to concerns that have been raised. That is a good sign. We have also been given reassurances this week that, despite an official comment period closing in 2022, Islanders will be able voice their concerns to the state, and that the conservation agency will listen. But we need some clarity if those comments will be taken seriously.

Another good sign is that pleas for slowing the project down could be having an effect. We are told that the plan may not go forward until the fall of 2026.

With a project that has garnered so much angst on the Island and so much attention in recent months, it is imperative that the state at least reassures residents that it has listened. If the wider public has a feeling they were not listened to, we’ll have lost.

With the anticipated release of a cutting plan in the coming weeks, there is a perfect opportunity for the state conservation department to launch an official public comment period specifically and solely for the State Forest.

There are significant merits behind this project that need to be understood and considered by Islanders. Biodiversity loss is no small issue. On a wider scale, the loss of species and wildlife is an existential threat similar to and intertwined with climate change. And if this project could help, it should be considered. Helping native species thrive is a worthy endeavor.

But if Islanders feel that they are being force-fed the initiative, we are likely bound for a longer and harder road to navigate than we need to be on.

Let’s find the clearest path by giving this more time for dialogue.