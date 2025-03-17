Vineyarders rally in support of Ukraine

1 of 7

As uncertainty swirls around negotiations to possibly end war in Eastern Europe, Vineyarders gathered at Five Corners on Saturday in protest of the Trump Administration, carrying signs and waving the blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.

Organized by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, up to 70 Islanders gathered at the Tisbury intersection in support of Ukraine and to denounce the Trump Administration for its treatment of the country. Organizers were particularly moved after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House on Feb. 28 that abruptly ended, but not before a heated exchange between the two nations’ top officials.

“It’s one of the most shameful things I’ve seen a president and vice president do,” said Carla Cooper, one of the rally organizers, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

The local gathering falls in line with demonstrations nationwide, also motivated by the White House meeting. Ukrainians gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on March 6 and called for Washington to “help secure the release of all Ukrainian soldiers and civilians held in Russian captivity,” the Ukrainian English-language news site Kyive Independent reported.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to discuss a potential ceasefire over the phone on Tuesday. However, Islanders have their concerns.

“You have the United States president lying and promoting Russian propaganda, painting Ukraine as the aggressor,” Cooper said, calling Trump “colossally stupid” and a “Russian agent” for his handling of the talks with Ukraine and Russia.

While many Islanders are worried about Ukrainian safety and under what terms peace will be negotiated, Cooper told the Times there was a “grateful” mood among protesters on Saturday. She said the rally was an opportunity for people to “express their outrage collectively” instead of “being isolated and scared at home.”

Cooper also said rallies were important to pressure elected officials to keep Ukraine in the conversation.

Rep. Bill Keating, who represents Martha’s Vineyard in Congress, has been vocal of his support for Ukraine and recently led an impassioned speech calling for the United States to attain guarantees of peace from Russia at the negotiating table.

“We’re not just betraying Ukraine by pulling back. We’re not just betraying our important allies by pulling back. We’re betraying the Untied States of America and our values,” Keating said during a rally in East Falmouth on March 2.

Martha’s Vineyard has supported Ukraine in various ways in the past — particularly in 2022, the year Russian forces invaded — through protests, fundraisers, and donating medical supplies.