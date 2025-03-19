7 am at 7a Foods

When it comes to living in Aquinnah, there are definitely some perks. One is how close we are to 7a. Sometimes when people hear where I live, they say, “Oh, so you must get 7a a lot.” That would be an understatement. When it comes to breakfast sandwiches on Martha’s Vineyard, there are many places to choose from, but there can be only one sandwich to rule them all –– the 7a breakfast sandwich.

I will start by telling you exactly how I order mine. If you order any other way I will not be responsible if you do not love your sandwich as much as I do. Say these exact words and you will be on a cloud of tastiness that will last all day: “Hi, I would like a breakfast sandwich on your special biscuit with sausage, cheese, and ALL the veggies.”

Now they do have other great bread options –– regular biscuit, bagel, and my wife’s favorite, an English muffin –– but let me tell you about this “special biscuit.” First of all, I love saying “special biscuit.” It feels like a secret code word that only certain people know. This homemade jalapeño cheddar biscuit is hands down the most amazing biscuit I have ever had in my life. It is not very spicy, is perfectly moist yet slightly crispy on the outside, and lip-smacking tasty. I don’t know how they do it; it has to be a secret recipe.

Next, they layer on a quality sausage patty and spinach, tomato, and red onion. I have to point out the red onions for a moment. Onions can be very strong and bitter-tasting after cutting them, but there is actually a way to help lessen the bitterness that many people may not know about. Giving your sliced onions an ice bath can cut a lot of the bitter taste. I can usually tell when people or establishments do this, and I am almost 100 percent certain 7a does. Their onions are not too overbearing, and all the veggies always taste so fresh. The breakfast sandwich is finished off with wonderful Cheddar cheese, and wrapped in paper like a gift. Personally, I grab a packet of mayo or hot sauce, depending on my mood, but sauce isn’t necessary.

It is not hard to tell the quality of ingredients when you eat somewhere, and take it from me, everything at 7a is high-quality. What a wonderful place –– great customer service, amazing food, top-shelf coffee, and tons of positive vibes. If you haven’t had breakfast sandwiches from 7a yet, you’re missing out. If you go get your first one after reading this, tell them Jeffrey sent you. One breakfast sandwich rules them all.

7a Foods is located at 1045 State Road in West Tisbury. It’s open six days a week, 7 am to 3 pm. Closed Sundays.