Kovack accepts Edgartown harbormaster job

Tisbury Harbormaster Gary Kovack has accepted an offer to become harbormaster in Edgartown and is expected to start on April 9, he told The Times on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Edgartown, where I was before,” he said.

Kovack, originally from Detroit, has worked as an Edgartown police officer from 2018–2024 as well as for 16 years in the United States Coast Guard.

Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty welcomed Kovack in a Tuesday statement to The Times. “Mr. Kovack brings a wealth of maritime experience and a strong operational background that make him well-suited to the role of Harbormaster. His professionalism, leadership ability, and understanding of the Town’s coastal challenges make him well-equipped to manage our harbor and maintain the high standards that Edgartown residents expect.”

Kovack also said that Tisbury’s harbormaster department is on the right path as he prepares to depart. He was hired for that position in June.

“I’ve nothing but good things to say about the Town of Tisbury. They are in a good spot with the momentum [of] the harbor department, and town leadership is heading in the right direction,” he said.

He added that he has made the Edgartown offer official, having signed a conditional offer from the select board.

Kovack was nominated on March 24 as Edgartown’s next harbormaster, as the select board picked him over Kurt Peterson and Michael Gately.

The search came as 30-year Harbormaster Charlie Blair was set to retire at the end of the month.