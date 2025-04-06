Hundreds say ‘Hands Off!’ at Vineyard rally 

Hundreds of Islanders packed Five Corners on Saturday afternoon to protest the Trump administration, a gathering that was part of nationwide Hands Off! protests.

The rallies are fueled by backlash against Trump’s policies and funding cuts and against centibillionaire Elon Musk’s role in the federal government. Major news outlets have reported that Hands Off! pulled together millions of attendees in over 1,000 demonstrations, amounting to the largest mass mobilization since Trump’s second inauguration.

The Vineyard crowd was also one of the largest on-Island during the Trump era.

Organizer Mona Hennessy told The Times that over 500 Vineyarders showed up on Saturday.

“The idea, of course … is to actually try to make our voices heard in Washington that we are not accepting what’s happening with Musk thinking he runs the country, and with the Trump Administration tearing apart … our democracy, taking away from people their rights in so many ways,” Hennessy told The Times amid chanting and constant honks of support from passing cars.

Crowding all five corners of the intersection in downtown Vineyard Haven, Islanders displayed homemade signs reading “Hands off USAID,” “Hands off Social Security,” “Defend Ukraine,” “Immigrants are persons with rights,” and “Know your parasites,” with photos of a deer tick, dog tick, and “Lunatic” (representing President Donald Trump).

Some attendees got up on a ladder to speak out against the Trump Administration, including veteran Steve Maxner, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) member Bangii-Kai Bellecourt, and Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School students.

According to Hennessy, the rally was coordinated by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, the local chapter of a national network connecting people with pro-democratic groups, and by the Island’s chapter of Show Up for Racial Justice. Hennessy also said that Indivisible MV organized a busload of Vineyarders to take part in Boston’s Hands Off! protest, which the Boston Herald reported some 20,000 people attended.

Hennessy said Saturday’s showing won’t be the last opportunity for Vineyarders to make themselves heard.

“It’s really just the beginning,” she said. “This isn’t a one-shot deal.”