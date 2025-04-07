It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carole J. Sittard, 82, of Oak Bluffs, formerly of Chicopee. Carole passed away peacefully, with her loving husband of nearly 59 years at her side.

Born to Wilbur and Irene (Mercure) Simard in Chicopee, Carole graduated from Chicopee High School and Westfield State College. She began her career as a dedicated teacher in the elementary schools of Chicopee before taking time to raise her family. Afterward, she returned to education, teaching seventh-grade life science at Bellamy Middle School, from which she retired in 2002.

Carole lived most of her life in Chicopee, but started calling Martha’s Vineyard home during the summers in 1990, where she found a wonderful, supportive community of friends and neighbors. Spending time on the front porch, greeting neighbors and tourists with a smile and a wave, was one of her favorite pastimes. Martha’s Vineyard became the couple’s year-round home in 2018, though she enjoyed traveling south to Georgia and Florida to visit family and friends during the winter months.

Carole was a selfless spirit who always put the needs of others above her own. As a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, her kindness and warmth touched the lives of many. She cherished time spent with her family, and found joy in the simple moments that made life special. Her gentle spirit, compassion, and unwavering love will be deeply missed.

A passionate cook, gardener, and socializer, Carole delighted in sharing her talents with others. She volunteered her time by selling tickets for the MVCMA walking tour, hosted the annual Columbus Day Neighborhood Pig Roast, and organized regular gatherings with friends and neighbors. She also served, both officially and unofficially, as the assistant band director for the Chicopee Comprehensive High School Band, supporting her husband throughout his entire career as band director.

Carole is survived by her beloved husband, William; her son, Christopher Sittard, and his wife, Michele, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; her daughter, Stacy Carter, and her husband, Jeff, of Roswell, Ga.; and her brother, Barry Simard, and his wife, Linda, of Seabrook, N.H. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom held a special place in her heart. Carole was predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Irene Simard.

A service will be held on April 26 at 11 am at St. Anne’s Church in Chicopee. A second service and celebration of life will take place at a future date in Oak Bluffs. A private burial service at the Bourne National Cemetery will be held sometime after the Oak Bluffs celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MVCMA Tabernacle Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 1685, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to the New England Music Festival Association, P.O. Box 755, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

Carole’s legacy of love and dedication to her family and community will forever be cherished.