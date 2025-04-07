Warren veteran amendment nulled before Senate vote

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to re-establish federal funding for a Vineyard veterans counseling program bracing for federal spending cuts never made it to the Senate floor.

According to U.S. Senate staffers who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Senate leaders of both parties — Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and John Thune, a South Dakotan Republican — decided which amendments filed by Senators would receive a vote. Warren’s amendment that would have helped Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ “Readjustment Counseling for War Veterans” and other similar programs facing federal funding cuts was not chosen.

The Republican “budget blueprint” bill was narrowly passed 51-48 on Saturday following a late-night Friday Senatorial session after the amendment was cut.

Warren’s proposed amendment came as the VA announced last month it would not be renewing a roughly $80,000 contract with the Vineyard nonprofit, a contract in place since the 1980s. The move has been met with criticism and outrage from Island veterans and then lambasted by Massachusetts’ top elected officials.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding federal funding, those running the Vineyard veterans counseling program have no plans to stop it. Martha’s Vineyard Community Services CEO Dean Teague told the Times on Friday that fundraising efforts are underway and some donations have already been given.

Teague said the goal was to be funded at least into next year. He said funding from other parts of Community Services’ operation will be pulled for the veterans program, if needed.

Warren was also a part of an unsuccessful attempt to curtail tax cuts for the “ultra wealthy and billionaire corporations” within the budget blueprint bill.