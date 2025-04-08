Leaf blower ban passes three town meetings

Voters in Oak Bluffs, Edgartown and West Tisbury all passed a phased-in ban of gas-powered leaf blowers at their respective town meetings on Tuesday night, starting what could eventually become an Island-wide ban.

The deciding vote was closest in Oak Bluffs, where the tally came out 98 in favor and 79 against. West Tisbury was overwhelmingly supportive of the measure so much so that no hand vote was required. Edgartown voted 197 in favor and 42 against.

Landscapers and small business owners voiced concern about upfront costs of switching to electric and noted that battery-powered technology hasn’t caught up with gas blowers yet; police also worried about how the bylaw would be enforced. But residents in all three town meetings also complained about the noise from the equipment as well as the environmental pollution from gas blowers.

Under the bylaws approved, the use of gas-powered blowers will be phased out in three years, requiring the use of battery-powered blowers instead. There are also time of day restrictions. With some small exceptions, all blowers will be permitted for use between 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays, 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays, and not at all on some holidays or Sundays.

Chilmark and Tisbury both have a version of the ban on their town meeting warrants up at the end of April and in May. Aquinnah does not have the question on its spring warrant.