Morrison elected over longtime Edgartown incumbent 

In Thursday’s election in Edgartown, 42-year-old lifelong Edgartown resident Alex Morrison beat out incumbent Michael Donaroma in a landslide.

The final tally showed Morrison securing 469 votes, followed by Glen Searle with 251, and Michael Donoroma with 200.

“I would just like to thank Mike (Donaroma) for all his hard work,” Morrison told the Times after his win on Thursday. “Leaving the town in such great standing, it’s a lot easier to grab the helm of a ship that’s run well.”

Morrison, who was previously the chairman of the Edgartown Wastewater Commission, campaigned on a platform surrounding the preservation of the town of Edgartown’s unique character and history, while ensuring a future for the next generation.

“This is the town I grew up in,” Morrison said Thursday evening. “Preserving a future for my kids to be able to grow up in Edgartown and hopefully one day raise a family of their own is the difference I want to make.”

“A lot of kids I grew up with had to move off Island so I think that’s something we need to focus on,” he added.

In a closer race, Taylor Clifford Pierce won a five-year seat on the Edgartown Planning Board, edging out Michael Shalett with 469 votes to 413.