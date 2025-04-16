SSA reassesses electrification amid Trump era

Amid the Trump administration’s ongoing blitz against climate change initiatives, the Steamship Authority is looking to take time to assess its options for alternative energy.

A discussion Tuesday with the Steamship board was spearheaded by Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard representative, who said that the ferry line should reassess how it can pursue alternative energy in its fleet — especially since it seems unlikely that federal funding for such endeavors would be awarded under the current presidential administration.

“Given the current environment in D.C., I think we have an opportunity to take some time and examine what the best options are for the Steamship Authority to look at alternative energy going forward,” Malkin said.

Malkin also requested ferry management to tap a firm to develop a plan.

Island residents and officials have been calling for the electrification of ferries to cut carbon emissions, and Malkin said that at least on the Vineyard route, “preliminary work” showed that the hybrid route was the “only appropriate way to go.” Malkin expects the ferry to have at least two years to consider what path to take.

Steamship general manager Robert Davis said the ferry line has been in contact with Seattle-based Elliott Bay Design Group, a company that had conducted a study in 2022 saying the Vineyard route may be viable for electric ferries.

“We need to establish where we’re at, which was something that was started but was put on the back burner,” Davis said.

Davis said exploring alternative energy would take a “two-phased approach.” First, the ferry line will need to determine its “emission baseline” alongside current and possible future emission standards.

The next phase would be determining the path forward, which Davis said could include looking at potentially converting an existing ferry, like the Island Home or the Woods Hole, into a hybrid vessel.

The 2022 Data from the National Census of Ferry Operators show that over 80 percent of the ferry industry relies on diesel fuel to power vessels. That includes all Steamship Authority ferries. Still, there have been efforts by the Steamship Authority toward electrification, like budgeting $375,000 to design and engineer a hybrid vessel. Davis also said the ferry is speaking with its engine manufacturers about using renewable diesel, although a switch would come with an “upcharge.”

Board members expressed concerns on Tuesday about the potential costs of moving toward electrification.

“I’m definitely pro to clean up the atmosphere and things like that,” said Robert Jones, Barnstable representative on the board. “But it’s gonna have to follow the money because some of these things are unbelievably expensive.”

Jones worried ticket sales won’t be enough to fund the tens of millions of dollars that may be needed toward electrifying vessels and shoreside infrastructure, particularly with rising costs to materials like steel, on top of the operating cost which he said should be the priority.

Davis said the ferry line is continuing to apply for federal grants with the hopes that they will be funded.

Another concern Davis said was that there wouldn’t be enough power at Woods Hole or Vineyard Haven connections to power electric ferries. He also said battery technology and suppliers have changed since Elliott Bay Design Group’s initial study for the Steamship Authority.

The call from the public to work toward electric or hybrid ferries was made again during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think it’s hard to think about the relative short-term cost to the Steamship Authority versus the long-term and increasing impact of climate change on our planet as well as the continuation of our species,” Kate Warner, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission energy planner, said.

Warner also highlighted that a cable is being replaced in West Chop and a new cable is being installed in East Chop, both expected to be finished by spring next year. She also suggested the ferry line reach out to Eversource about its electricity aspirations.

While the board encouraged Steamship management to continue talking with the design group, no vote was taken by its members.

As for the difficulties imposed by the federal government, President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to reverse course on renewable energy in favor of fossil fuels. Trump had issued an executive order on April 8 aimed at state climate laws, and the Environmental Protection Agency had canceled billions of dollars in Biden-era environmental grants last month — a move that a federal judge ruled against on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.