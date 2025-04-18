Opening Days, for Vineyard restaurants

In one of the more optimistic signs of summer, seasonal restaurants on the Island are beginning to open their doors.

That was on full display at El Barco in Vineyard Haven on a sunny Friday as customers lined up to get some tacos for lunch on opening day.

“Everyone is very excited that we are reopened and I’m excited about it,” said

manager Brianna Classen. “So far so good. The weather couldn’t be better for today.”.

“I’m hoping the early season weather is on our side and we will be going strong for the next six months,” she added.

In Oak Bluffs, the Lookout Tavern opened on April 1 and staff there said that business has been good so far.

It’s not all systems go for everyone. Nancy’s isn’t expected to open until May, and In Edgartown, the Seafood Shanty and the Quarter Deck are still closed, and so is Alchemy Bistro and Bar.