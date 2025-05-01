Obamas’ former vacation rental hits market for $39 million

The Chilmark property that the Obama family stayed in for a number of summers is up for sale for nearly $40 million.

The Wall Street Journal first reported earlier this week that a high-end New York City real estate broker is listing the sale of The Blue Heron Farm for $39 million.

Former president Barack Obama and his family rented the 28.5-acre compound on Tisbury Great Pond several times starting in the beginning of his presidency in 2008.

If the property sells for the asking price, it would be the most expensive residential sale on the Vineyard. The Dukes County Registry of Deeds reports that former Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham’s 186-acre West Tisbury property sold for $32.5 million in 2019, a record sale.

The property includes 4-bedrooms that front Town Cove, an arm of Tisbury Great Pond and on the Tiasquam River, which empties into the cove. It has two houses, a barn, pool, gym, a golf hole, tennis courts, private beach access and other amenities.

The owners are listed as British architect Norman Foster and his wife, Elena Ochoa Foster, own the property currently.

When the Obamas stayed at the property, the owners were William and Molly Van Devender of Mississippi. The Van Devenders purchased the property in September 2005 for $19.94 million from Richard Fisher et al., executors of the will of M. Anthony Fisher to Blue Heron Properties LLC.

The Obamas became landowners on the Vineyard in 2019 after purchasing a home in Edgartown on Turkeyland Cove Road for $11 million.