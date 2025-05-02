Minke whale found deceased on Chilmark beach

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and federal marine researchers are investigating the cause of death of a minke whale that washed ashore on a private beach in Chilmark recently.

Aquinnah Wampanoag natural resources director Bret Stearns said he and other tribal officials responded to the report of the dead whale on Sunday, April 29 on Black Point Beach, a private beach. They estimated the male was 27 feet long, was between the ages of 6 and 8, and weighed approximately 6,000-7,000 pounds.

A team with the International Fund for Animal Welfare and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration conducted a preliminary necropsy on Tuesday but Stearns said that there are no results from tests so far and no immediate signs of human interference.

The latest whale death arrives as the local Wampanoag natural resources department reported a record number of marine mammal standings on the Vineyard’s coast last year in recent Island history. The department responded to more than 40 incidents in 2024. There were three whales — one right whale, one sperm and one humpback — that washed up on or near the Island in 2024. Regional researchers say that the uptick on the Vineyard, for some species, falls in line with a rise in standings reported along the entire Massachusetts coast.

“We are seeing more whale fatalities. The data shows it, the graphs show it, and I have seen it,” Stearns said. “Every one of them is troubling. That is why we go to such lengths to get biological data when it happens. Because we want to know.”

Adding to the concerns, Stearns says that he can’t remember the last time that he did see a minke whale wash ashore on the Vineyard.

NOAA reports that since January 2017, elevated minke whale mortalities have occurred along the Atlantic coast from Maine through Georgia. Preliminary findings in several of the whales have shown evidence of human interactions or infectious diseases.

NOAA reports that a dead minke whale washed ashore on the Island in May of 2023, also in Chilmark. That was the only one reported on the Island since NOAA has mapped their fatalities starting in 2017.

The common minke whale has an average lifespan of 50 years, and is the smallest baleen whale in North America. They can reach lengths of up to 35 feet, and weigh up to 10 tons.

On Sunday, Stearns said that he originally attached a rope to the minke, along with an anchor to make sure it didn’t float away; some believed that the anchor caused the death but Stearns clarified that that was not the case.

Stearns issued a release on the whale on Thursday evening, alerting the public. The whale has been left onsite, and arrangements to bury the whale are being organized by the landowner.

If you see a stranded, distressed, or dead marine mammal, contact the tribe’s and NOAA’s stranding network hotline at 866-755-6622.