Dukes County supports Steamship term limits

Dukes County Commissioners have unanimously supported a state bill for term limits on Steamship Authority board members.

The bill, filed by Dylan Fernandes, the state Senator for Plymouth and Barnstable, would limit board members to a trio of three-year terms and has gained support from action groups in Falmouth and on-Island calling for change.

County commissioners, who appoint the Vineyard’s representative on the board, felt more turnover would make Steamship officials more responsive to public concerns. Amid short staffing that has led to frequent cancellations and delays last year, an ongoing search for a new general manager, and an outdated website, Cape and Vineyard residents have been particularly vocal about their frustrations in the last year.

Commissioner Doug Ruskin, who successfully moved that commissioners write a letter supporting the bill, said at a Wednesday meeting that he sympathizes with calls for term limits. “There has been a sentiment, which I personally agree with, that the Steamship Authority does not listen very well to the community within which it operates, and part of the reason for that is that the majority of the board has been there for a very long time, and new blood is necessary,” he said.

Commissioner Randy Milch felt that term limits were simply worth voting for on principle. “Term limits are good governance. We don’t need any more excuse than that in my opinion,” he said.

Chair Christine Todd also noted that the Vineyard’s representative on the board, James Malkin, supports the term limits.

The county officials also reflected on their own practices on Wednesday, after commissioner Don Leopold asked why they don’t have term limits themselves.

“Randy’s argument to me is very helpful,” Leopold said. “However, it raises the question that this body does not have term limits. So are we on some level being, if not contradictory, hypocritical?” he posed.

“You can always get off,” Milch noted.

Todd supported the idea of term limits for county commissioners, but said that it was a discussion for another time.

Tristan Israel added that county commissioners are elected directly by the public. Steamship board members are appointed.