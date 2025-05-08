It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved son, Frank Edward Rodenbaugh, who left this world far too soon on March 19, 2025, at the age of 2. Frankie was a joyful force of nature — equal parts mud-splashed mischief and pure-hearted love. He was the treasured son of Matthew and Julie Rodenbaugh, and the adored little brother of Clare Rodenbaugh.

From the moment he arrived, Frankie filled our lives with laughter, purpose, and a deep, boundless love. He was a boy’s boy through and through — obsessed with tractors, excavators, dirt piles, and anything with an engine. If it had wheels, he wanted to ride it. If it made noise, he wanted to be near it. And if it was muddy, he was already in it.

But Frankie’s spirit was more than just a rugged adventure — it was gentle and full of light. He loved dressing up with his big sister and cousins, embracing imagination and joy with all his heart. The bond he shared with Clare was nothing short of magical. Watching the two of them play, laugh, and love each other was one of the great blessings of our lives. He had a personality that beamed through everything he did. He asked “Why?” constantly — not to challenge, but because he truly wanted to understand the world. His mind was always working, always learning, always full of wonder. Every “Why?” was a doorway into the world he was building in his heart. And nothing will ever match the way he greeted us each day — with a full-speed, arms-wide, joy-filled sprint, yelling “DADA!” or “MAMA!” as he ran into our arms. It was the kind of greeting that made everything else in the world disappear. Just pure, unfiltered love, and we will carry the feeling of those hugs with us forever.

We will gather to celebrate Frankie’s life on Saturday, May 24, from 1 to 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall, located at 35 Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. All are welcome to join us in honoring his memory, sharing stories, and remembering the beautiful boy who changed our world forever.

In the coming weeks, our family will be helping to launch a GoFundMe campaign to support the rehabilitation of a community playground that Frankie loved and played on often. It’s our hope that this space will continue to bring joy, imagination, and safe adventure to children for years to come — just as Frankie brought those gifts to our lives every single day. Frank Edward Rodenbaugh will always be loved beyond words, missed beyond measure, and remembered with every muddy footprint, every curious “Why?,” every rumble of a tractor, and every running hug from a little boy who knew how to love without holding back.