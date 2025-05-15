Cape Poge residents push back on gate lawsuit

Cape Poge residents are pushing back on the assertion that they illegally installed a gate blocking the Trustees of Reservations from accessing critical habitat at Cape Poge Wildlife Reserve in Edgartown.

In a comment shared with the Times, the defendants in the lawsuit dispute that the recently-installed gate is completely blocking the Trustees access to an area the nonprofit uses to monitor endangered species.

“We were surprised to learn of this lawsuit through a press release, particularly given our generations of good-faith collaboration and historical cooperation with TTOR as neighbors,” the residents said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

The gate, a single chain with a padlock connected to two wooden posts, is blocking vehicle access to a trail called Road to the Gut, what they say is the only reliable route that allows them to monitor and protect endangered species on their properties. The Trustees filed a suit in Massachusetts Land Court on Tuesday requesting the gate be removed or unlocked.

Edward B. Self Jr., Judith Self Murphy, Jay K. Osler III, Erin O. Michaud, and Mark S. Osler are listed as defendants.

In the statement, the defendants state that the gate was locked since February, not March as the Trustees said, “following incidents of trespass and property damage across multiple Cape [Poge] properties.”

The property owners say the Trustees have been able to access their Cape Poge properties by other routes.

“They have access today,” the statement reads. “While we understand the inland road offers convenience, this gate is not preventing their access.”

They also say the Trustees do not have an agreement or easement for the lot where the gate is located. The property owners said they “would have welcomed a conversation about permissive access before the legal action was taken” and believe the Land Court will “uphold the principles of private property rights in this matter.

“For generations, vehicle travel along this inner road through private property has been permitted to both the public and TTOR in a spirit of cooperation,” the statement reads. “In that same spirit, we remain open to constructive dialogue with TTOR to reach a balanced solution that respects both their desire for convenient access and the established rights of private landowners.”

Michaud, who sent the Times the statement, said “we feel our statement suffices” and declined to comment further.

The Trustees called the neighbors’ welcoming of conversation and surprise over the lawsuit “disingenuous” in a Thursday statement. The nonprofit’s officials said they tried multiple times to reach the property owners but were “stonewalled.” A note of an impending lawsuit if inaction continued had also been sent early this month, they stated.

Additionally, the Trustees said they do not object to the gate being used to discourage trespassers and had requested the combination or key to the lock from the property owners. The nonprofit’s officials also stated that their use of the road is protected by an 1891 court-ordered partition.

“The Trustees regret having been forced to take the step, but we were left with no choice,” the statement reads. “Like these private residents, The Trustees remain open to constructive dialogue, but it must be one that recognizes that all owners of the divisions from the 1891 partition share equal rights to use the 1891 right of way.”

The Trustees also underscored the “only alternative route” to their properties west of Cape Poge Lighthouse was unreliable, being only accessible at low tide and “subject to interruption by storm events, particularly nor’easters.”

Peter Sliwkowski, president of local advocacy organization Martha’s Vineyard Beachgoers Access Group, highlighted that “severe erosion” has made it so Road to the Gut was the only viable path for the Trustees’ vehicular travel.

“This isn’t about convenience,” Sliwkowski said. “It’s about compliance with environmental law and the public interest in protecting sensitive coastal ecosystems. Locked gates don’t change that.”

A preliminary injunction hearing for the case is scheduled to be held by Land Court Judge Sara A. Turano-Flores on May 22.