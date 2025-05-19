Island recovery court graduates first members

1 of 2

Four Island residents celebrated their journey to sobriety Wednesday inside a packed Edgartown District Court, the first four to do so in the Island’s newly established recovery court program.

Friends, families, community leaders, and court and state officials took in the ceremony with big smiles and occasional tears.

“It was one of the best things that happened to me, and I am just very grateful to be here,” graduate Michael E. told the courtroom during the ceremony.

The Edgartown Recovery Court, started last year, is one of 24 in Massachusetts designed to reduce recidivism by addressing substance use disorder. Instead of typical court proceedings, the program offers an alternative to those facing addiction. They receive intensive supervision as well as drug testing, treatment, and counseling. The program also connects participants to resources like sober housing, behavioral health services, and MassHealth.

“This is a disease that doesn’t respond to adverse consequences,” the director of the Specialty Courts Department in Massachusetts, Sheila Casey, told the courtroom on Wednesday. “A disease caused this behavior, and we are going to help them beat this disease. It’s been hard work for the graduates and hard work for the team, and it’s an honor to be here as part of the celebration.”

At Wednesday’s ceremony, First Justice of the Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes presided over the event honoring Michael E., Sean M., Lynn E., and Brian F. for their graduation from the recovery program. The four kept their last names anonymous, as they will look to start new jobs in the community.

Judge Barnes opened the ceremony by recognizing the graduates, the recovery court team, and all those who supported the program’s creation. He noted that the program was inspired by a 1994 recovery program first carried out in Florida as an alternative for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

Barnes recalled receiving encouragement from colleagues when in the early stages of establishing the program. “‘You think I should start a recovery program in Edgartown?’ And she told me to do it,” said Barnes of encouragement he received from colleague Katie O’Leary, director of recovery support services at North Suffolk Community Services.

O’Leary shared with the courtroom her own journey to sobriety, and how Judge Barnes was a key proponent of the process.

“He gave me a chance… allowing me to be with my daughter through the recovery process,” she said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think sobriety could give me this much, and it all started with that tiny seed of hope.”

State Rep. Thomas Moakley praised the Island’s community spirit: “What drew me to the recovery court program is it’s a great representation of how this island looks out for one another. It’s a perfect representation of how we take care of each other.”

“Every single person in this room wants you to succeed because you are a part of this Island community, so thank you for all the work you’ve done,” added Moakley to the recovery court’s graduates.

Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson addressed the court as well, emphasizing the unity of the Island.

“As an Island, Martha’s Vineyard floats or sinks by the cohesiveness of our community,” said Williamson. “And they all say it takes a village, but we all know it takes an Island.”

“The requisite programs necessary to support recovery court initially weren’t here, but the idea was nourished by partners in the community who shared a common goal,” Williamson added. “In our district court, I believe an evolution has begun. You really can’t punish away some things, and this program hits at the root of the issue.”

The graduates, who completed all four of the program’s phases, shared their reflections with the courtroom. Michael E. credited his wife who was attending the graduation with their 1-year-old, with inspiring him to follow through.

“It was tough in the beginning, but my wife Brenda stood by my side,” said Michael to the courthouse.

He also gave credit to Judge Barnes.

Lynn E. spoke to the courtroom of addiction’s toll. “Who would think that the court would become a place to get comfort? It certainly didn’t start out that way,” she said on Wednesday.

Brian F. expressed gratitude for the support of the program, his boss’ understanding of his recovery effort, and the Island as a whole, saying he was thankful for the opportunity.

Sean M. described the program as an “umbilical cord” that offered him a critical break. “I want you to know this works; I’m an example, and I want you to know, I feel an immense amount of responsibility when I leave here,“ he said to the courtroom.

“When you first start coming here, you are still in the mode that you are a defendant, and as we got together, we slowly slipped into a position where friendships were growing,” Sean M. told The Times at a reception held at the Whaling Church after graduation. “It became a place of security and not punishment. That whole building has nothing to do with punishment for me.”

Sean said that once the recovery program started, it felt like he just “let go.” “I am just going through the phases of learning how to work on myself,” he added.

Each graduate received an oakleaf hydrangea in a small pot from Assistant Chief Probation Officer Jessica Haggerty, who said it symbolized a fresh start. “You are tethered to the M.V. community, to the recovery court, to your friends and families, and to yourself,” Haggerty said to the courtroom on Wednesday. “If you are out in the middle of the water, raise your hand, and someone will come help you.”

Barnes acknowledged the presence of police chiefs and sheriffs for their support of the program. “I want to thank the graduates, because it’s this feeling I did miss –– having people come through and graduate,” he said.