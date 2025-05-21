Edgartown clerk nominated for judge position

Five new Massachusetts attorneys were nominated by Governor Maura Healey Wednesday for Associate Justice positions in Massachusetts District Court’s, and one of the nominees is long-time Island resident, Edgartown Court Clerk Magistrate Liza Williamson.

Currently a resident of West Tisbury, Williamson has served as the Clerk Magistrate of the Edgartown District Court for over 20 years, where she presides over small claims trials, issues search warrants, conducts bail hearings, and serves as the administrative head for the court.

Prior to her time as Clerk Magistrate, Williamson had a private general law practice focused on civil and criminal defense matters in the Superior, District, and Juvenile Courts. Williamson also previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office where she prosecuted felony and misdemeanor cases across Superior, District, and Juvenile courts.

In the new role, Williamson would preside over cases at the Edgartown District Court. The District Court Department handles a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, and mental health cases.

The Governor’s Council will review the nominations before making selections official.

In a statement, Governor Healey praised the five nominations.

“All five of these distinguished attorneys will bring decades of experience and proven dedication to upholding the rule of law,” Healey said. “I’m grateful to the Governor’s Council for their hard work to review all of the judicial nominations we have put before them and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Governor Healey has already nominated 13 attorneys to the District Court, and over 70 judges across Massachusetts.