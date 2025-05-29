Island faith leaders decry ICE detentions

Twenty faith leaders from across Martha’s Vineyard have signed a letter denouncing the actions of masked federal law enforcement officials who reportedly detained some 40 people on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in a regional sweep on Tuesday.
The leaders, who sent the letter to local media on Wednesday evening, write that they are disturbed by the events that took place and are asking that top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to stop its practice of what the letter called “stop and grab.”
“We view their tactic of pulling work vans over and detaining individuals as shameful and as a fishing expedition without probable cause or due process,” the letter states. “We view those pulled aside and detained as human beings in the image of God, worthy of respect and with the same basic rights as citizens have under the law.
“As the book of Leviticus says, ‘the strangers who reside with you shall be to you as your citizens; you shall love each one as yourself’ (Lev. 19:34),” the letter continues. “Yesterday’s actions by ICE were without honor, instilling fear in our community rather than enhancing our safety and security. Such sweeps diminish our humanity and diminish the safety and security of our community.”
The letter follows reports in local media on the Vineyard, video and firsthand accounts shared on social media that show masked federal agents making arrests on Vineyard roads. Judging by video footage and sources, some 20 people were detained and taken off-Island on a U.S. Coast Guard vessel on Tuesday. Some witnesses describe federal officials pulling over work vehicles, asking for papers before detaining individuals.
The Reverend Stephen Harding, Rector at Grace Episcopal Church, was one of those that signed Wednesday’s letter. He told The Times that he felt an obligation to speak out after seeing media reports.
“We cannot be silent. If we are silent, we are complicit,” he said, noting that he was only speaking for himself and not others that signed the letter. He said that he was disturbed over how the federal agency conducted the arrests, particularly agents that covered their faces. “To do this, in this manner, is shameful. There is no honor. This masked, undercover stuff — they look like bums to me,” Harding said. “If you are going to pull someone out of their car to arrest them, have the integrity to show your face. There is no honor at all in being a bully.”
Harding also said that it didn’t appear that the agents had probable cause to make these arrests.
“It seems there is no probable cause except that they weren’t white,” Harding said. “The idea that anyone can be stopped, pulled over and detained. That is not good. I’m not a constitutional lawyer, but I don’t think that’s legal.”
Thank you! If we let this stand, we are all doomed.
In many ways. Leaving aside the inhumanity of it all, the Brazilians are a true blessing to this island. Sure a few bad apples but the same is true for non-Brazilians.
I am not saying what the Feds did was right or wrong. I assume there are appx 4,000 +/- illegal or semi illegal immigrants on the island. It seems to me there must have been a method or message to what was done or they would have taken 100’s not a couple dozen.. they could have gotten a couple dozen, just by going to a house or two.. I for one still need to trust the system, as with all news and everything we see on the internet is always only part of the story.
The irony is that those supporting this rwgime are always decrying that they don’t trust the government, yet masked unidentified “government” men snatching people off the street is perfectly OK. As long as they’re not white people, I guess.
Can anyone tell me if ALL the churches and Pastors on MV were offered the chance to sign this letter? There are some Pastors signatures not represented and I wonder if they were asked about signing. Thanks.
Finally something needed to be done .I’m not against legal emigration but what happen in last 4 years I’m sorry you can’t do anything like that in any other country.Many of us where pushed out of Island by illegals, and nobody cared. So for once we have somebody who puts citizens above illegals.Thanks DJT
One of the most talked about issues, at Presidential elections, has been in the past and is now today, immigration and the border. What to do?
In my lifetime, Regan/Mondale thru Trump/Harris all have promised solutions. None delivered.
Ebb and flood….ebb and flood of humanity. One million out/one million in.
Trump tried but Biden , inexplicably, deleted most if not all of Trump’s efforts. I don’t know why. Biden never explained.
Many did enough to keep posting statistics of deportations to keep critics satiated. Some even deported without fanfare because, let’s face it, it’s dirty business. Politically speaking.
it is illegal to enter ,undetected, into most Nations around the globe.
Without borders, chaos. Without laws, chaos. ignore upholding laws, chaos.
Let’s support our Law Enforcement. Let Them do the job that US citizens overwhelmingly agreed upon at the voting booths this past November.
In 2028, we will do it again. And then you who oppose or resist this policy or any other, can put forth a pro” No border/immigration for all” candidate.
Good Luck. And please behave this summer.
Not a criticism just an observation. Your need to trust requires a lot of gymnastics and absolution from believing it’s right or wrong while generating random numbers, non-existent classifications and denying the face. I have questions…
Where does the 4K number come from? What is semi-illegal?
When are stops defined as random not random?
Holy cow. It is a real wake up call to me to read some of the base racist comments from among the islanders in this comment section. Just the off-hand remarks about how many more might have been rounded up are unreal, the presumption that due process isn’t due.
Oh, I don’t know a thing about MV, just a wash-ashore of 63 years. I was baptized in Grace Church quite a while ago, by a reverend who might smile gently and shake his head a bit at you all today.