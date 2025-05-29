Island faith leaders decry ICE detentions

Twenty faith leaders from across Martha’s Vineyard have signed a letter denouncing the actions of masked federal law enforcement officials who reportedly detained some 40 people on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in a regional sweep on Tuesday.

The leaders, who sent the letter to local media on Wednesday evening, write that they are disturbed by the events that took place and are asking that top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to stop its practice of what the letter called “stop and grab.”

“We view their tactic of pulling work vans over and detaining individuals as shameful and as a fishing expedition without probable cause or due process,” the letter states. “We view those pulled aside and detained as human beings in the image of God, worthy of respect and with the same basic rights as citizens have under the law.

“As the book of Leviticus says, ‘the strangers who reside with you shall be to you as your citizens; you shall love each one as yourself’ (Lev. 19:34),” the letter continues. “Yesterday’s actions by ICE were without honor, instilling fear in our community rather than enhancing our safety and security. Such sweeps diminish our humanity and diminish the safety and security of our community.”

The letter can be read in full here.

The letter follows reports in local media on the Vineyard, video and firsthand accounts shared on social media that show masked federal agents making arrests on Vineyard roads. Judging by video footage and sources, some 20 people were detained and taken off-Island on a U.S. Coast Guard vessel on Tuesday. Some witnesses describe federal officials pulling over work vehicles, asking for papers before detaining individuals.

The Reverend Stephen Harding, Rector at Grace Episcopal Church, was one of those that signed Wednesday’s letter. He told The Times that he felt an obligation to speak out after seeing media reports.

“We cannot be silent. If we are silent, we are complicit,” he said, noting that he was only speaking for himself and not others that signed the letter. He said that he was disturbed over how the federal agency conducted the arrests, particularly agents that covered their faces. “To do this, in this manner, is shameful. There is no honor. This masked, undercover stuff — they look like bums to me,” Harding said. “If you are going to pull someone out of their car to arrest them, have the integrity to show your face. There is no honor at all in being a bully.”

Harding also said that it didn’t appear that the agents had probable cause to make these arrests.

“It seems there is no probable cause except that they weren’t white,” Harding said. “The idea that anyone can be stopped, pulled over and detained. That is not good. I’m not a constitutional lawyer, but I don’t think that’s legal.”