Can woke and MAGA coexist on Martha’s Vineyard?

To the Editor:

Can there be peaceful and respectful conversations between people who support Trump and those who don’t? Can woke and MAGA coexist?

These are important questions. Everyone knows and feels the stress of living where cultural wars are the case –– where it appears that there is no common ground, no common understanding of reality.

These were the questions raised at Stillpoint earlier this month.

On a cold and rainy night, about 50 people gathered to answer those questions. The audience was primarily made up of people 60 and above, but there were also many younger citizens, including a group of 18- to 20-year-olds. So what happened?

People got along. For the most part, no one tried to convince anyone of anything. People expressed natural desires for community, equality, and fairness.

People spoke about their histories of feeling left out, by race or money or sexual preference. People spoke about the hate and anger they were subjected to within their intimate circles for expressing opinions. This was especially true for COVID and vaccine policies, and then later for support of Donald Trump.

People were mostly polite, and sometimes very emotional.

Personally, I was heartened that the people who showed up to this gathering, even though they didn’t use these words, spoke as if they felt what some call “prior unity.”

What is prior unity? It is unity that is inherent. It is not manufactured by exploring differences and arriving at conclusions that people agreed to.

No, it was deeper than that. It is an expression of the whole. It is always senior to the expression of the parts.

Steven Shapiro

Tisbury