Veterans housing project awarded $2.1 million

Over $2 million has been awarded to a 12-bedroom veterans affordable housing project poised to be completed in Oak Bluffs by mid-2026.

State officials announced on Monday $40 million in funding to eight supportive housing projects across Massachusetts, which are developments that provide access to supportive services like addiction treatment or those struggling with chronic homelessness.

Of the funding, $2.1 million was awarded for the veterans housing project to be constructed on Bellevue Avenue in Oak Bluffs by Island Housing Trust and the Hyannis-based Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

“It’s a big step toward realizing the neighborhood of twelve rentals at the Bellevue community,” Phillipe Jordi, CEO of Island Housing Trust, told the Times.

Jordi said the developers have gathered around 75 percent of the funding for the $7.9 million project. There are still some large grants that his organization is waiting on, like a $800,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and a $935,000 grant from the state HousingWorks Infrastructure Program for a municipal sewer and water connection.

He also said they’ve raised around $533,000 of their $900,000 goal for private donations. Island Housing Trust also recently received a $100,000 grant from Rockland Trust.

“It’s incredibly important,” Jordi said of the recent fundraising efforts.

Jordi said construction is expected to begin by the end of the year or the beginning of next year, with plans to be completed by the end of 2026 and have occupants shortly thereafter.

According to the release, the Bellevue veterans housing project will offer 12, one-bedroom units of “permanent supportive housing for veterans” on town-owned land. The units will be restricted to individuals who make up to 80 percent of the area median income ($70,400 for a single-person household in Dukes County), with nine units further restricted to 60 percent, 50 percent, and 30 percent of the area median income ($57,750, $48,150, and $28,900 respectively for a single-person household in Dukes County). The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center will provide “extensive support services” for the residents, the release states.

“Every investment in supportive housing is a long-term investment in the community and its residents,” Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said in a press release from the state Executive Office of Housing & Liveable Communities. “These incredibly important projects will provide affordable housing and services for Massachusetts residents across the state.”