MV Times launches ‘Voices’ newsletter

Amid Island-wide celebrations of the Juneteenth holiday, the MV Times is today launching a new monthly newsletter that will be covering the vibrant voices of diversity on the Island and will be arriving at the inboxes of members of our online community starting today.

The newsletter is authored by MV Times columnist and head of marketing Sharisse Scott-Rawlins and will serve as an extension of Scott-Rawlins’ column, which is published in the print edition of The Times and is titled “Voices by Sharisse.”

Scott-Rawlins said the newsletter will provide “a special focus on amplifying Islanders of color.”

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since I first pitched this idea to our then-new publisher, Charles Sennott. What started as a hopeful conversation has blossomed into a powerful initiative — one that now lives on the front pages of the Martha’s Vineyard Times and in the hearts of so many readers,” she added.

The name “Voices” originates from a celebrated series in the Martha’s Vineyard Times — including Voices on the Housing Crisis, Voices of Veterans, and Voices of Recovery — a collective space where Islanders have been invited to share their lived experiences in their own words. The Times plans on doing more special supplements under the banner of “Voices.”

Scott-Rawlins, who wrote a guide to this week’s Juneteenth celebration for the cover of the Community section last week, will be expanding coverage to develop personal storytelling essays, interviews, creative features, cultural reflection, and, in general, “a space where truth, joy, and community are honored.”

Scott-Rawlins added, “It’s about reclaiming narratives, celebrating resilience, and sharing the stories that too often go untold for our Islanders of color.”

Subscribe to the newsletter at mvtimes.activehosted.com/f/27. Follow Scott-Rawlins on TikTok (@VoicesbySharisse) for exclusive coverage, behind-the-scenes moments, and live reflections — especially during this week’s Juneteenth celebration.