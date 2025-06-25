World premiere of National Geographic ‘Jaws’ documentary

1 of 16

“‘Jaws’ is not a Hollywood movie, ‘Jaws’ is a Martha’s Vineyard movie.”

That’s how Steven Spielberg delivered the opening message to “‘Jaws’ @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story,’ a new National Geographic documentary that had its world premiere this past weekend.

On Friday, June 20 — 50 years to the day after “Jaws” premiered in 1975 at the Island Theater in Oak Bluffs — the MV Film Society brought the movie magic back to the Island. More than 500 attendees, including fans, producers, scientists, and Islanders who were part of the original “Jaws” cast and crew filled the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center for the sold-out screening.

This 90-minute documentary is a deep dive into the summer blockbuster that forever changed both the film industry and how the public saw sharks. The film reflects on the legacy of “Jaws,” and features exclusive interviews with Spielberg himself, as well as other prominent Hollywood names including J.J. Abrams, Emily Blunt, James Cameron, George Lucas, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, and Robert Zemeckis.

“I was so lucky that so many of the parts, the roles, in the film were played by Islanders, were played by locals, who gave ‘Jaws’ an authenticity that remains one of my favorite things about the entire film,” said Spielberg in an exclusive message recorded only for the world premiere. “‘Jaws’ and the Vineyard are forever linked in the best possible way.”

Laurent Bouzereau, the director and producer of the documentary, echoed Spielberg’s sentiment. “Martha’s Vineyard is the beating heart of the film,” he said.

Bouzerau is a French-American documentary filmmaker, producer, and author who has been working with Spielberg for more than 30 years, and credits him for inspiring him for his success in documentary filmmaking.

“The Island and the Islanders have contributed to the timeless nature of this film,” said Bouzerau. Other than eight Hollywood actors, the film was cast entirely with locals. “That brings a flavor and authenticity to this movie that is unparalleled,” he added.

Bouzereau, who has a signed copy of the front page of the JAWS book framed and hanging behind his office desk, commends the Island for keeping alive the memory of the original film. With his documentary, he aims not only to revisit the chaotic and often improvised shooting of “Jaws,” but also to explore the very human journey behind the camera. “I think young people need inspiration, they need to be reminded that failure or the fear of failure … challenges, are OK … having a vision, having a dream is OK.” He goes on, “My documentary is about courage and persistence, and really, adventure.”

Wendy Benchley, executive producer of the documentary, as well as ocean activist and wife of Peter Benchley, addresses the novel’s unexpected but lasting impact on ocean conservation, specifically on shark populations. “The movie didn’t just change Hollywood, it really jump-started shark research and interest in sharks,” said Benchley. While she acknowledged that it did scare people, she also pointed out that it created curiosity and fascination.

“Laurent wanted to do a film that not only showed the magic and the brilliance of the movie, but he also wanted to show the positive effect of ‘Jaws’ in jump-starting shark research and an interest in the ocean,” said Benchley.

Recently, the Aquarium Conservation partnership brought back the Peter Benchley Ocean awards, an event held to celebrate the work of individuals committed to ocean conservation. “That is such a huge honor that the aquariums across the U.S. know that ‘Jaws’ had a positive effect on the ocean and on sharks,” said Benchley.

Like Spielberg and Bouzereau, Benchley credited the Island community for grounding the film in a sense of realism and heart. “The local people gave that movie great depth and sweetness in many ways, and humanity that gave it its longstaying power,” said Benchley.

During the opening moments of the film, Spielberg reflects on how ‘Jaws’ has remained relevant over time. “When I hear 50 years, I think of home, because the theme of home was so consistent with the story of ‘Jaws.’ It’s about getting home, about returning home, and already being home,” said Spielberg.

“‘Jaws’ @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story” premieres July 10 on National Geographic, and streams July 11 on Disney+ and Hulu, as the crown jewel of Sharkfest.