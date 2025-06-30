Standing one person away from history

1 of 4

The descendant of two of the most iconic civil rights advocates in American history was front and center of a discussion hosted on-Island this past week.

Last Thursday the Union Chapel hosted Kenneth B. Morris Jr., the great-great-great grandson of abolitionist Frederick Douglass and the great-great grandson of Booker T. Washington. Morris spoke in conversation with Dr. Noelle Trent, the CEO of Boston’s Museum of African American History.

The event was organized by the Globe Lane Initiative, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting history and cultural exchange. The talk set the stage for its upcoming fall programming in Boston, which aims to forge connections between Frederick Douglass’ work and efforts by today’s activists.

Morris is often asked to explain his relationship to both historical icons. “Not only is it a mouthful trying to say all those greats, but sometimes it makes me feel like I’m far removed,” explained Morris. “Hands that touched the great Frederick Douglass and hands that touched great Booker T. Washington also touched mine,” he went on. “I stand one person away from each man, I stand one person away from history, and I stand one person away from slavery.”

Morris is an acclaimed speaker and social justice advocate who aims to educate younger generations, and end systems of exploitation and oppression.

“He was eloquent, he was charismatic, he was theatrical, he was good-looking, well-dressed,” said Morris when describing Douglass. “People doubted that he was ever enslaved; they couldn’t wrap their minds around what they thought a slave looked and sounded like, and what they were hearing from Frederick Douglass, so they started to call him a fraud.”

As a direct response to this, Douglass wrote “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave” which quickly became a bestseller. The memoir not only details Douglass’s experience as a formerly enslaved person, but Douglass courageously named real people and places to prove his credibility.

This year marks the 180th anniversary of Douglass’s 1845 journey from Boston to Ireland. Morris credits the trip with shaping Douglass’s internationalist mindset and global perspective on justice and human rights. In a letter from Ireland, Douglass wrote, “This is the first time I feel like a man not being judged by the color of his skin. I don’t have the slavecatchers and dogs on my heels.” Morris pointed out the significance of Douglass arriving in the midst of the Great Famine, and seeing the suffering of people who did not look like him, opening his eyes to shared hardship.

“Massachusetts is important for our family, because that’s where they really tasted freedom,” said Morris. In 1857, Douglass gave a speech at the Federated Church in Edgartown, “Unity of Man,” which focused on humanity and how we as a people can get past prejudice and racism.

Although it was not delivered on the Island, Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” remains prominent today, and is recited each year at the Federated Church. In the past, the Renaissance House has also held a reading at Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs. “In that speech, he is holding the country accountable for establishing the ideals of freedom, liberty, justice, equality while enslaving millions of people on its blood-drenched soil,” said Morris. Although critical, Douglass ended his famous speech on a note of hope, describing America as a country that is young, and still has an opportunity to get things right.

Dr. Noelle Trent also highlights the importance of the state: “One of the things that is important as you look at Massachusetts and Frederick Douglass is this is where the family is born,” said Trent.

Morris spoke on the family’s involvement with Douglass’ success, not only his children but specifically his wife, Anna Marie Douglass. “The whole family was a radical freedom-fighting collective,” said Morris. “Anna is just as important in the story, and I am just as proud of her as I am of him.”

In Douglass’ later years, he was a family man. Morris shared anecdotes passed down to him about Douglass giving his grandchildren horseback rides, or getting his hair braided with colorful ribbons.

“Nobody is born a slave; God did not intend for anyone to be a slave,” concluded Morris.