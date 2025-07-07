Schedule – Panel Discussions 2025

*Bios for all these amazing speakers will be posted soon!

Sunday, Aug 17th 7:30 pm

Politics and the Press, Censorship and Coverage
Mara Liasson
E.J. Dionne
Patricia J. Williams
Richard North Patterson
Charles Sennott – moderator

Monday, Aug 18

8:45 Welcome to Islanders Write

9:00 – 9:50 am
Truth and Lies: The Unreliable Narrator
James W. Jennings
E. Lockhart
Kate Feiffer – moderator

10:00 – 10:55 am
Turning History into Narrative
Meryl Gordon
Richard Michelson
Misan Sagay
Dawn Tripp

11:00 – 12:00 am
What is a Cookbook?
Jessica B. Harris
Julia Blanter
Catherine Walthers – moderator

12:15 am- 1:10 pm
Novel to Graphic Novel: The Art of Adaptation
Paul Karasik

1:15 – 2:45 pm
Pitch Panel on Publishing
Gretchen Young (publisher/editor)
Nancy Star (author)
Rosemary Stimola (agent)
Torrey Oberfest – moderator

3:00 – 3:55 pm
Historical Fiction
Geraldine Brooks
Nicole Galland
Martha Hall Kelly

4:00 5:00 pm
Songwriting
John Forté
Jemima James
Willy Mason
Kate Taylor
Polly Simpkins – moderator

 

