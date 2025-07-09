Fredrick W. Huss (“Fred” or “Rick”) died peacefully in his home in the Campgrounds on June 23, 2025, at the age of 80.

He was born in Hartford, Conn., and grew up in Putnam, Conn. Fred moved to Alamosa in 1971, and worked for both Safeway and then the Rio Grande Water Conservation District until he moved permanently to Martha’s Vineyard in 2003, with his faithful German shepherd, Murphy.

On Martha’s Vineyard, Fred built a successful business painting and caretaking. He was active in his community, sitting on the board of directors for the MVCMA leaseholders’ association, and the board for the shellfish department in Oak Bluffs, both committees he was passionate about.

He is survived by his sons, Ty Huss (Kristie Sanders-Huss), Kevin Huss (Jenna Taylor-Huss), and Michael Huss; and daughter, Barbara Fox (Austin Fox); his grandchildren, Erin Huss, Kash Huss, and Harlowe Sanders; and his great-grandchild, Michael Huss. He married Brenda Rodosh Huss, formerly known as Brenda Price, and is lovingly remembered by her children, Marty Rodosh (Abby Rodosh) and Cody Rodosh (Kayla Rodosh), and his newly found biological sister, Sue Ostashen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Huss, sister Barbara Huss, and son through marriage Matt Rodosh.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 13, at 3 pm at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.