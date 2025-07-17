Healey proposal could open Vineyard great pond beaches

The central objective of a long-winded legal dispute on the Island just received the support it needs through Governor Maura Healey’s $3 billion environmental bond bill filed last month.

First reported by The Boston Globe, the measure that would redefine what makes a beach public in Massachusetts imitates language used by Richard Friedman, a Boston real estate mogul who owns a house on Oyster Pond in Edgartown; Freidman has tried to make a barrier beach across the pond public, and has been fighting his neighbors over ownership rights for years.

Healey’s bond bill language says that where natural processes move a barrier beach below the historic water line of a great pond, then that portion of the beach will be public.

This bill, if passed, could make waves on the Island and for residents along great ponds.

Friedman bought his house in the 1980s, in which he thought the deed gave him rights to the barrier beach between the pond and the Atlantic. His neighbors disagreed, and years of litigation ensued. In 2016, however, Friedman changed his tune, and argued that the land was actually public as erosion, storms, and sea levels shifted the beach north and into the pond.

Oyster Pond and Jobs Neck Pond, which also borders the controversial beach, are “great ponds” and considered public resources. There are 16 great ponds on the Island, but this bill could impact many more across the state.

“In areas where natural processes, with or without human intervention, have caused the landward or lateral movement of a barrier beach into an area below the historic low water line of any great pond, the portion of the barrier beach relocated into the former bottom of the great pond shall be and remain in Commonwealth ownership in perpetuity,” the measure says.

A barrier beach is defined in the bill as a “narrow low-lying strip of land” that’s separated from the mainland by a narrow body of water or marsh system.

Friedman annually contributed $1,000, the maximum amount an individual can give in one year, to Healey every year since 2016 besides 2020, according to campaign finance records. The Globe reported that after Healey won a second term as attorney general, Friedman contributed to her 2019 inaugural committee, and that the developer is supposed to host a fundraiser for her this Sunday at his home in Edgartown.

A spokesperson for the governor said political contributions don’t influence policy decisions. “As someone who grew up on the New Hampshire Seacoast, Governor Healey has always felt strongly about increasing public access to beaches and great ponds,” the spokesperson said. “This provision, which is similar to one previously proposed and advanced by the Legislature, is about making sure that everyone has access to great ponds and barrier beaches across the state. This is all the more important as Massachusetts faces increasing frequency of extreme heat.”