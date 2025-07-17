Long-time Polly Hill director to retire

After 20 years serving as the executive director of Polly Hill Arboretum, Timothy M. Boland announced on Thursday morning that he will be retiring next year.

Boland started working for the arboretum as curator in 2002 before changing roles to executive director in 2004.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, Boland oversaw the arboretum as it evolved from the original vision of horticulturist and founder Polly Hill into an internationally recognized institution dedicated to plant conservation, education, and the preservation of its historic buildings and landscape.

“Polly Hill, our founder, and I had a shared goal to retain the soul of the place. I believe we’ve done this,” Boland said in a press release to the Times. “Thousands of visitors each year enjoy the beauty and serenity of nature and our incredibly diverse plant collections. This brings me endless joy.”

Boland made a number of additions during his tenure, including the propagation greenhouse in 2006, a landscape-maintenance building in 2009, an education and botany laboratory in 2016, and most recently, housing for two employees in 2023. Boland also oversaw the renovations of historic buildings including the iconic Far Barn.

Under Boland’s stewardship, the 72-acre public garden in West Tisbury was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015, which includes 25 acres of maintained landscape and another 47 acres of woodlands with trails. Polly Hill also achieved a level four ArbNet accreditation for its exemplary tree science and collection management activities, placing it in the top ten percent of botanical gardens and arboreta internationally.

“I have been fortunate to work with outstanding staff, board, and volunteers who have helped us grow in so many ways,” Boland is quoted in the press release.

Selena Roman, chair of Polly Hill’s board of directors said a search for Mr. Boland’s successor is currently underway with hopes that the new executive director will be on the job by September of next summer.

“Tim embodies the heart and soul of the arboretum and its mission,” she said. “His work, dedication, and spirit over the past two decades have brought the organization to unprecedented levels of recognition and accomplishment in the public garden world and the plant conservation community. The coming year is a time to celebrate him personally and professionally. His impact and mark on the organization will carry us well into the future.”

