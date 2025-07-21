Commission begins review of Oak Bluffs hotel

Neighbors object to size and the restaurant would be open just to hotel guests.

A controversial Victorian-style hotel proposed for Oak Bluffs that some say will alter the fabric of the neighborhood has begun its public hearing process before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

While commissioners noted the benefits presented by the applicants in returning a hotel to where the Ocean View restaurant once stood — a popular eatery that burned down three years ago — they also questioned whether there’d be benefits to Islanders.

On Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission began the public hearing of the proposed Ocean View Hotel, a three-story, 26-bedroom boutique hotel that would include a pool, workforce housing, and a restaurant that would only benefit guests at the establishment.

The 18,543-square foot development, proposed by Island hotel owner Charles Hajjar, would be just under 35 feet tall, and would include three workforce housing units in the basement — a one-bedroom apartment for the manager and two staff dorms with four beds each. Also included in the plans are a pool and a fire pit.

Developers are also planning a land swap with the East Chop Association. The hotel plans to construct a parking lot with up to 16 spaces on the 5,700 square-feet of land received from the association — although this may require expanding the hotel’s business zoning (Luskin said the Ocean View’s lot was approved to be zoned for business by voters during a town meeting in 1948). In return, the association will receive 6,859 square feet of land in a residential area that will be added onto its Summerfield Park property for open space.

MVC staff deemed the project wouldn’t adversely affected the area, and traffic is expected to be reduced compared to the former Ocean View restaurant.

However, there has been pushback from neighbors about several aspects of the project, many disturbed by the size of the proposed structure and saying that it would have a profound impact on the character of Oak Bluffs.

A key change is that the proposal would have a restaurant reserved for guests of the hotel and not for locals. Located on 16 Chapman Avenue, this is also the location of the former Ocean View restaurant, a popular eatery for Islanders, which was destroyed by fire in 2022. A hotel that previously sat at the site, the Ocean View House, was also destroyed by fire in 1965.

Cass Luskin, a West Tisbury attorney representing the project, highlighted that the absence of public dining at the hotel means a reduction in traffic, including possible intoxicated drivers and service vehicles like trash trucks. Additionally, he pushed back on the complaints made by neighbors about the building’s size, saying the proposed hotel was comparable in size to the previous hotel and has a smaller footprint than the former restaurant.

He also highlighted the benefits the project would bring, including workforce housing and revenue for Oak Bluffs — an estimated $100,000 from lodging and meals taxes at 60 to 70 percent occupancy rates. Additionally, Luskin appealed to historic precedent, saying Oak Bluffs has had Victorian-style hotels in the past and the town’s master plan called for building more of them.

Meanwhile, Luskin said the developers would work to mitigate the impact to neighbors, like adding plantings to screen out the view for neighbors.

Some commissioners questioned certain elements of the project. Oak Bluffs commissioner Brian Smith highlighted that Victorian-style hotels in Oak Bluffs historically did not have pools. Governor’s appointee Michael Kim said the project seems to bring many positives, but it raised a question about what it brought to the table for Islanders, especially considering the loss of what was once a beloved Island restaurant. .

Adam Turner, Martha’s Vineyard Commission executive director, underscored the previous hotel hasn’t existed since 1965 so it shouldn’t be used as a point of comparison for only certain parts of the project.

“If the applicant is going to claim … the hotel is going to have less traffic [than the restaurant], he’s got to be consistent and say the architecture and massing went from A to B as well,” Turner said.

The developer, Hajjar, is a Boston-based real estate developer and a seasonal Vineyard resident who owns five boutique hotels in Edgartown including the Edgartown Inn and the Richard.

The meeting ended before public comments could be taken and the hearing was continued to August 7.