Despite opposition, Edgartown approves Chappy ferry rate hike

The Edgartown select board approved a rate hike across the board for the Chappaquiddick ferry on Monday during a packed public hearing at Edgartown Town Hall where Chappaquiddick residents made themselves clear — they are not happy with the adjustment.

The approved 12-percent increase, the third in six years, will take effect on August 1 and while passenger fares will remain the same, the price for vehicles will increase from 15$ to $17, bicycle fares will increase from $7 to $8, and motorcycles and mopeds will increase from $9 to $10.

Chappy residents say that they are unfairly left with the burden of paying for the increase and that the ferry operator is taking advantage of residents by baselessly upping fares.

Peter Wells, owner and operator of the Chappaquiddick ferry, began his proposal before the town by presenting an assessment by Nardella & Taylor Certified Public Accountants, the same group who suggested a 15 percent rate hike in 2022. He said the increase is in the face of rising costs, an unpredictable economy, infrastructure challenges due to sea level rise, as well as an absence of federal grants from the Trump administration.

“[Rate hikes occur] when I worry more about the money than the beating I’m going to take when I do ask for a rate hike,” Wells said.

Wells said that in 2019, expenses were 16% higher than revenue. After a fair increase then, expenses continued to increase, but after an approved rate increase again in 2022 by 15 percent, Wells said that their head is now “above water.” Still, he wanted a buffer to prepare for the future.

“What I’m asking for is a 12 percent rate hike,” he said. “It’s not a number I picked out of a hat, it’s a number that will make things financially possible for us without a lot of worry.”

But many Chappaquidick residents expressed frustration, saying the fare increase disproportionately burdens them.

John Dropick, a Chappaquidick resident and member of the Chappaquiddick Ferry Steering Committee, compared the ferry to the process of repaving roads where all Edgartown residents pay a fair share.

“When the town paves a road, the town does not request a 100 percent reimbursement from the people who live on that street,” said Dropick. “All the citizens in town contribute toward that pavement, myself included, even if I am never on that street.”

Dropick called the fare increase a “separate and special tax on the users of that ferry.”

“What I’m saying is it’s unfair to require him [Wells] to have to come up with that money. The town should be doing it. It shouldn’t be forcing him to collect from people living on Chappaquidick,” added Dropick.

Dana Strayton, Chappaquidick resident and member of the Steering Committee, asked for a fair and transparent process for setting rates, as well as clarification on the legal obligation of a private entity serving the public.

“In my opinion, it is a town road, it’s our only access; it’s a monopoly. There is no other way for us to get there. We shouldn’t have to pay 25 dollars to get to our house,” said Strayton.

Strayton also said a detailed infrastructure plan has yet to be presented to the steering committee. She argued that if the rate hike will be based on the infrastructure plan, then the rate hike should be postponed until an infrastructure plan is due at the end of August.

“I feel like you should be postponing this rate increase until you have more information on that,” said Strayton.

Chappaquiddick resident Rob Strayton questioned the financial need for a rate hike.

“There are a hundred ways you can carve up the books and make it look like whatever you want, particularly with a business that is so cash heavy,” he said.“ It’s ludicrous to say that somehow, this business is in trouble, and I would ask you to reject any rate increase at this time,” said Strayton.

Not everyone present at Tuesday’s hearing was opposed. At the back of the meeting room, Bob Colacray praised the ferry’s reliability, Wells’ dedication to keeping it running, and raising concerns about what could replace him.

“They’re super dependable; they never break down,” Colacray said.

“I would be afraid that if you did go to RFP, that anyone would even want this business,” he added. “If Peter’s not here, who’s gonna fill his shoes? We all know what the state run entity, the Steamship Authority, is like and they are not dependable at all.”

After the select board voted to approve the rate hike in a unanimous vote, outside of the meeting, Chappaquiddick residents gathered to share their concerns over the hikes, the vague residential rate policy controlled by Wells, and how they felt about the entire process.

“[It makes me feel] unrepresented. Taxation without representation,” said Rick Biros, Chappaquiddick resident and member of the steering committee.

“There’s a saying on Chappaquiddick that we have,” said Biros.”All I want to do is go to my house and back and go to the beach and that shouldn’t be so hard.”