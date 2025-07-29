Hospital receives new X-ray machines 

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH) announced their acquisition of two new X-ray machines, marking upgrades for the hospital’s imaging department.

The Discovery RF180 and the Definium 656 HD will replace machinery installed in 2010. The RF180 uses traditional X-ray imaging alongside fluoroscopy — a method that employs X-rays to obtain moving images of internal bodily functions, such as swallowing and blood flow — during medical procedures. The 656 HD will lower hospital patients’ radiation exposure and will get more accurate diagnoses during imaging, the hospital states.

MVH announced in a press release that the new X-ray technology will allow the hospital to perform a wider variety of exams, which could help reduce patient wait times.

“This milestone follows a six-month journey that required attention to detail, much support, and lots of patience,” Natasha Hartmann, director of diagnostic imaging, is quoted in a release. “We are grateful that our radiology leadership team continues to push the envelope to bring more advanced care to MVH and make access easier for islanders.”

The equipment was funded through Mass General Brigham and a grant from Congressional Discretionary Funds. The project also received support from the offices of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA-D) and Rep. Bill Keating (MA-D), GE HealthCare, the Steamship Authority, and other partners.