Nantucket demands accountability from Vineyard Wind

Two weeks after settling with an offshore wind manufacturer over last year’s turbine blade failure for $10.5 million, Nantucket leaders laid out a list of demands of Vineyard Wind on Tuesday that include establishing new communication protocols, an escrow fund for potential cleanup costs, and monetary compensation for failures to implement a system that decreases light pollution.

Town officials in Nantucket say that the offshore wind company is failing to meet expectations set forth in a community benefit agreement, also known as the Good Neighbor Agreement, signed in 2020.

“When confronted about these failures, Vineyard Wind has pointed a finger at everyone but themselves, blaming subcontractors, GE Vernova, federal regulators; they even blame Nantucket and the ocean. That is not leadership,” said Brooke Mohr, Nantucket select board member and former chair, at Tuesday’s press conference.

The town made the list of 15 different demands public after noting that they’d given the company a half a dozen opportunities to correct wrongs, and it set a two-week deadline, August 12, for Vineyard Wind to respond.

Town officials said Vineyard Wind, in violation of their contractual agreement, repeatedly fail to timely and fully communicate critical details about the project, reduce light pollution through activation of the required Aircraft Detection and Lighting System (ADLS) on turbines, and start the process in new emergency response planning in the aftermath of the blade failure.

Lack of communication from the developer is chief among frustrations on the other island. Mohr cited delayed notification of both the turbine blade failure last year and subsequent lightning strike on the same turbine a few months later. The company also has neither contacted the island about new emergency response planning in the 13 months since the blade broke nor explained delays in activation of the ADLS to lessen light pollution.

“Since the immediate aftermath of the blade failure and since the last presidential election, Vineyard Wind’s leadership has essentially gone into hiding,” Mohr said. “We believe that they are concerned about the change in policy at the federal level, and drawing scrutiny from the new administration, which has ordered a review of offshore wind permitting practices. However, hiding is not the solution to their problems, nor is it the solution to our problems.”

Nantucket received support from state officials. “I remain a strong supporter of our transition to renewable energy, and offshore wind is a key part of the Commonwealth’s broader strategy to lower energy costs and power our future responsibly. For the coastal communities where I live and represent, that transition is urgent and essential—rising seas are already flooding our downtowns and waterfronts,” State Senator Julian Cyr, who’s in contact with other state officials on the issue, including Gov. Maura Healey, said in a statement Tuesday. “Yet that transition must occur in sustained partnership with the communities that host renewable energy projects. Nantucket deserves clear answers, better communication, and a seat at the table with this and every offshore project that impacts the island.”

The 15 demands range from increased communication (and include specific windows of required response) to a $10 million escrow fund for coverage of cleanup costs in case of future emergencies. Other monetary compensation demands include $250,000 for each violation of demanded communication protocols and $25,000 per turbine per day that ADLS isn’t active (The system is supposed to reduce lighting from 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to less than four hours a year based on use of airspace above lease area). They also asked for a process to seek public comment on emergency response plans within two months and permanent suspension of new projects if future incidents force beach closures or shellfish harvest bans for a specified amount of days.

Despite some on-island opposition, Nantucket officials don’t plan to walk away from the community benefit agreement and think withdrawal would only weaken their position to make demands such as these to the offshore wind company. Five years prior to Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, under the purview of the non-profit Vineyard Power, also negotiated a community benefit agreement with Vineyard Wind.

“It’s unlikely that the narrative of pulling out of the Good Neighbor Agreement gives us some path to stopping these projects,” Mohr said. Local municipalities don’t have a lot of say in federal offshore wind lease areas, and neither Nantucket nor Martha’s Vineyard hold any power over offshore wind development outside of the agreements.

“All of the demands that we’re making are an attempt to have Vineyard Wind relieve itself of the risk of potential further action,” Greg Werkheiser, attorney at Cultural Heritage Partners and counsel to the town, said. Further action could include litigation, he added.

Vineyard Wind is a joint venture of Avangrid, Inc., owned by Spain-based Iberdrola, and Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its affiliate Vineyard Offshore.

The manufacturer of the Haliade-X blades used on the Vineyard Wind 1 project, GE Vernova, recently settled with the town for $10.5 million to compensate for economic losses suffered from the turbine blade failure last year, but the select board refused to include Vineyard Wind as a signatory on the settlement.

Nantucket’s Accountability Demands of Vineyard Wind

1. Text emergency notifications to designated Town officials within 1 hour.

2. Alert the same officials when blade monitors detect anomalies.

3. Share with Nantucket the content of any written communications with or from federal agencies regarding project failures that have impacts on Nantucket.

4. Email detailed monthly project updates to the Select Board and Town Manager.

5. Present updates and take public questions at Select Board meetings upon request and no less than quarterly.

6. Respond to written questions from the Select Board within 3 business days.

7. Provide relevant project reports within 1 week of submission to any agency.

8. Share all studies or data reports on adverse effects within 5 business days of receipt.

9. Disclose correspondence with regulatory agencies within 15 business days.

10. Notify the Town if the company is asserting any confidentiality claims to shield public disclosure of reports or data in regulatory filings.

11. Pay liquidated damages ($250,000) per violation of the above communication protocols.

12. Pay liquidated damages ($25,000) per turbine per day) for each day that turbine lights are on without the Aircraft Detection and Lighting System (ADLS) being active.

13. Within 2 months, initiate a process to seek public input on new emergency response plans—including blade failure scenarios.

14. Establish and maintain a $10 million escrow fund to ensure coverage of cleanup costs from future failures.

15. Permanently suspend new projects if any future incident forces beach closures or shellfish harvesting bans for 7 consecutive days or 14 total days in any 6-month period.