Good Pierogi doesn’t back down to Dershowitz 

A long line of supporters flocked to the Good Pierogi vendor stand at the West Tisbury Farmers Market on Wednesday morning soon after the market’s opening bell rang. Many were eager to get their hands on the Eastern-European style dumplings that have put the Vineyard in the national spotlight over last week, but even more eager to show their support for the vendor who has been threatened with a lawsuit from famed and prominent Island attorney Alan Dershowitz — who has defended the likes of President Donald Trump, O.J. Simpson, and Jeffrey Epstein, the late American financier charged with sex trafficking minors.

Dershowitz, last Wednesday, threatened to sue the vendor and the Farmers Market after the operator refused to sell him pierogi. After the incident, Dershowitz announced on social media that he would return to the market to demand that he be served.

And today, after much anticipation, he arrived and with a crowd watching, he was again denied service by the same pierogi vendor.

In the days leading up to the latest confrontation, Dershowitz had claimed that he was refused service because of his identification as a Zionist, calling the interaction discriminatory against his Jewish religion. He even circulated fliers at the market on Saturday, claiming the vendors were antisemitic.

But the Good Pierogi owners, while so far not speaking with the press, posted a statement on social media Tuesday night that their decision stemmed not from Dershowitz’s support of Israel, but because of who Dershowitz has defended in court.

The post also highlighted that Krem Miskevich, the chef who co-runs the pierogi business with their spouse, is Jewish, loves “Shabbat and baking challah” and has family members in Israel.

“When he came to our booth, I experienced a surge of emotion,” the post reads of the initial reaction with Dershowitz. “In this case, what was in the forefront of my mind was in fact that this was the high-profile attorney who represented several sexual predators and abusers, including Jeffrey Epstein.”

“I personally know too many sexual abuse survivors,” the post continued. “Mr. Dershowitz consciously decided to befriend and defend men who have been accused of abusing and harming women.”

“We don’t back down to bullies — no matter their size,” the Good Pierogi post reads in part.

Tension reignited on Wednesday once Dershowitz came face-to-face with Miskevich at the front of the line. As supporters of the pierogi vendors, onlookers, and media members encircled the stand to witness the confrontation with their camera-phones recording. Dershowitz asked Miskevich to sell him any of their products “in the interest of keeping the Island together” and to show “anti-Zionism” wasn’t dictating their decisions.

But Miskevich responded that they didn’t appreciate the accusations Dershowitz had been making online, asking “do you have proof I am an antisemite?” Dershowitz responded that Miskevich participated in a protest in front of the Jewish Cultural Festival last year.

Talia Weingarten, one of the protest organizers last year, pushed back against Dershowitz, saying that the protest was not antisemetic but was a peaceful stand against oppression and genocide.

Miskevich also underscored that Dershowitz continued to misgender them. Miskevich goes by they/them and Dershowitz has repeatedly used alternate pronouns to identify them.

There were exclamations of support for Good Pierogi and a brief chant of “time to go!” during the confrontation. Eventually, farmers market manager Ethan Buchanan-Valenti intervened and asked Dershowitz to leave. Raucous applause followed after Dershowitz left, which he did without police involvement.

Outside of the interaction, there was an outpouring of support for the vendors, including one supporter who was dressed as an Epstein victim and held a sign with Epstein’s face on it.

Kirsten Stevenson, an Edgartown resident in line for pierogis on Wednesday, underscored that it was important to support local vendors, especially in this situation.

“I think, in particular, the comments that they made on social media [were] really profound and important,” Stevenson said. “I was disappointed with what happened last week and I want to be here and support them.”

Alan Catrina, who has visited the Vineyard for 25 years, said he feels many people on the Island don’t want to associate with Dershowitz because of the clients he’s represented in court in the past. He added that Dershowitz is a wealthy constitutional lawyer and his words against the vendors “can cost them a lot of money in court.”

Catrina also said he hoped the two sides could sit down to work out their differences. “I think that you’ll find more in common than not if they did that,” he said.

Dershowitz told the Times at the market he “predicted” the high amount of support Good Pierogi received. He said “much of Martha’s Vineyard is anti-Israel” and dismissed the reasoning in Good Pierogi’s social media post as a “post facto excuse.”

He also said didn’t give credit to Miskevich’s own Jewish background. “Some of the worst antisemites in the world have Jewish background and Jewish heritage,” Dershowitz said.

Local lawyers have previously told the Times that Dershowitz’s legal argument to bring charges against Good Pierogi is questionable. They highlighted that unlike race or religion, political beliefs are not given that same type of protection for consumers. Zionism isn’t a protected status since it’s considered a political movement, but Dershowitz called this “too simple-minded,” saying Zionism is an important part of his Judaism.

As a part of a resolution with the vendor and the farmers market, Dershowitz said he wanted the market to write into its bylaws that vendors would have to sell to everybody.

“If the farmer’s market doesn’t change its rules, and I think they will, then the issue will be determined by the courts,” he said.

The farmers market issued a statement to the Times on Tuesday, prior to the latest confrontation, saying that they would likely change its bylaws to protect vendors and customers. The statement reads that both sides — meaning Good Pierogi and Dershowitz — had acted inappropriately and that “both parties have been asked to refrain from further action at the market and we hope and expect each to abide by our request for the good of the entire community.”

“While it should not be necessary, the market has reviewed its bylaws and guidelines and feels that we can indeed make the appropriate revisions to assure that we will not allow future disruptive behavior,” the statement reads. “The West Tisbury Farmers Market is not and should not become a place for political discourse, hurtful accusations, or harassment.”

Vendors had mixed responses about the possibility of a bylaw change that may take away their ability to deny service to individuals with conflicting views. Some stand operators were against a change.

Lynne Daniels, who ran the stand for Old Town Gardens in Edgartown, said a decision shouldn’t be implemented until all vendors have had a chance to voice their opinions and a vote has been taken.

“I think it takes away one of our rights,” Daniels said.

But other vendors said that politics had no place at the farmers market and further guidelines could help avoid similar incidents in the future. Some vendors said no change was needed and the pierogi incident was an isolated occurrence.

Either way, the controversy was good for business. There was noticeably more foot traffic than a typical Wednesday. Some of Good Pierogi’s products were completely sold out well before the Farmers Market closed at noon. But Miskevich didn’t want this conflict to be the cause of better sales.

“I wish we had so much interest because we use 90 percent Martha’s Vineyard ingredients and not because I said something to someone,” Miskevich said to their line of customers.