Dershowitz takes on West Tisbury Farmers Market

For decades, the West Tisbury Farmers Market has been a popular and mostly quiet place to get corn, a dozen eggs or fresh tomatoes.

But this week, it was thrust into the international spotlight as prominent defense attorney and seasonal Vineyard resident Alan Dershowitz — who has defended the likes of OJ Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein — threatened to bring a lawsuit after a vendor, the Good Pierogis, refused to sell him pierogis, a popular Eastern European dumpling.

Dershowitz, who has had multiple Island interactions that have made national news, claims that his rights were possibly violated because of his political beliefs following his defense of President Donald J. Trump during the 2020 impeachment proceedings before the U.S. Senate, and due to his support for Israel — what he said could be a violation of his rights for discrimination against a religion. Dershowitz is a self-described, proud Zionist, which was boldly emblazoned on his tee shirt he wore to the farmers market the week before.

In an interview with the Times, Dershowitz said that he is looking for a peaceful resolution with the vendor and farmers market which would mean the pierogi seller would agree to sell him pierogis once again, and that the market will write into its bylaws that they should not refuse to sell to individuals based on religious, racial, creed, or political views.

“If this is not settled, I will take legal action against the vendor,” Dershowitz told the Times, adding that he would return to the farmers market on Saturday to again attempt to buy pierogis.

Some vendors and customers at the market have stood behind the owners of Good Pierogis, stating that it was the owner’s right to decline a customer they do not want to do business with and that they should be supported for taking a bold stance in support of their views.

“I want my children to see that when you have bad behavior, there are consequences,” said Alice Russo, who was shopping at the pierogi stand at the same time that Dershowitz was there. “And when you do what is right, it’s important that the community has your back.”

But the committee that oversees the market has said that they will review their bylaws.

“The West Tisbury Farmers Market is committed to supporting local agriculture and business — and that means not only supporting our vendors, but our patrons as well,” a statement from the Market states. “We are reviewing our own internal bylaws to make sure everyone at the market is always being respected and their rights protected.”

Market manager Ethan Buchanan-Valenti said that they are reviewing the law before speaking further.

As to the details of what happened, Dershowitz told The Times that he was going to the market Wednesday morning as he has for decades to buy corn from Morning Glory Farm. He got there early and purchased a dozen ears, and as he was waiting for a fresh-squeezed orange juice when he stopped by Good Pierogis. According to witnesses and Dershowitz, he asked to buy half a dozen of the pierogis but the vendor said that they don’t know if they should sell to him because they didn’t like his work.

According to witnesses and Dershowitz, he then took out his phone to record the interaction and told others in line that he was refused service based on his political opinion. According to witnesses, Dershowitz referred to the vendor as a bigot and that others in line should not purchase the product as a result. Dershowitz, in his comments to The Times, said that he was not making a disturbance but was informing shoppers that he was refused service.

But others disagreed. Police received a call from market organizers about a possible disturbance, that one of the vendors’ business was being disrupted by Dershowitz. By then the West Tisbury Police Department had been called to the scene. As captured on video by a witness at the market, Reserve Officer Nate Vieira approached the pierogi vendor’s stall and asked for Dershowitz to step away. Still within a short distance of the stand, the officer and Dershowitz had a brief discussion on what was constitutionally right and wrong.

Dershowitz told the officer that the vendor couldn’t refuse to sell to him because he was a Trump supporter, which Dershowitz added that he was not. He said that it was similar to not selling to a Jewish person, an individual of any sexuality or people of color. “It’s illegal. I’m a professor of constitutional law, and I know the law of Massachusetts very well,” he said.

The officer explained to Dershowitz that three vendors at the market had called to complain and that four individuals had said that he was causing a disturbance. If he returned to the vendor, the officer said that he would ask Dershowitz to leave the market. Eventually, Dershowitz agreed.

Dershowitz, in an interview with The Times, said that he has spoken with the organizers of the market and that he is writing a petition to require all vendors to sell to all members regardless of race, politics, sexual orientation, gender, or creed.

Since Wednesday's incident, Dershowitz said some of his friends would bring him pierogis and that they would have a pierogi party and a taste test

The reaction to the incident has been mixed on the Island. The Ag Society released a statement that the incident is troubling. “The Ag Society values the Farmer’s Market and its positive impact supporting local agriculture,” the statement reads. “It is disappointing when any visitor or vendor at the Farmer’s Market or any other function on Ag Society property experiences a situation which detracts from the Ag Society’s mission to support a resilient and sustainable agricultural community on Martha’s Vineyard.”

At least one other vendor at the market has defended Good Pierogis.

“I wholeheartedly stand behind Good Pierogi and their decision not to sell to Allen Dershowitz,” reads a statement from illia, who sells their farmed produce at the market. Illia did share her last name. “We have a right to hold people accountable in the ways that we can. Whether or not other vendors choose to sell to people who do harm to others with their power and labor is up to them. I often think about the power we could realize collectively as farmers and makers if we came together with intention. We make food that nourishes people and enables them to do, good or bad and everything in between. This is a unique power that we often relinquish with a lack of collective organization, community agreements and shared vision. Another unfortunate result of this individualism, I would be remiss to say, is that much of the food we produce is made accessible to wealthy tourists alone. It doesn’t have to be this way.” illia added that they do not believe this is going to affect other vendors. “Tourists are not going to boycott the farmers market,” they said.

Dershowitz has had a storied history with the Martha’s Vineyard, especially since he defended Trump during impeachment hearings. He was famously confronted by Larry David at the Chilmark Store porch in 2021. And it’s not the first time that he has threatened to sue. He also threatened a lawsuit against the Chilmark Library.

When it comes to the law, the “Right to Refuse” has wide-reaching implications for vendors, business owners, and service workers alike. According to local attorneys, businesses do have a constitutional right to refuse services to a customer, as long as the reasons are non-discriminatory. Dershowitz is partly claiming politics as a reason for discrimination in this instance, which the law has historically disagreed with, experts said.

Politics are not one of the current foundational reasons for the ability to refuse service, as evidenced in a few Supreme Court decisions. Most notably, through a 2023 Supreme Court case that ruled in favor of an Evangelical Christian website designer who refused to create products for anyone who identified as LGBTQIA+.

The court claimed the business owner had the “Right of Refusal” based on her First Amendment rights. And that her politics were, quite literally, her business. She was allowed to do what she wanted with those beliefs. Dershowitz, while legally allowed to speak up about his views, politics, and leanings, does not necessarily have a legal precedent for action against a vendor who refuses service to him on the basis of his politics, according to local attorneys.

“There’s no law that says a vendor has to sell to a particular person,” Jack Fruchtman, a professor of law and political science, said. “I just can’t imagine what the grounds of this lawsuit could be.”

Dershowitz also said that his religious rights could have been infringed on because of his stance as an ardent Zionist. In a video on his YouTube channel posted Wednesday, Dershowitz said that his Zionism is part of his Judaism, so could be considered not selling to him over his religious belief or ethnicity.

The widest-reaching definition of Zionism, academically at least, is that it is a modern political movement that believes the state of Israel has the right to exist — not a religious belief. From sources like the University of Michigan to the Anti-Defamation League, Zionism is described as political. And local lawyers agree. All the legal representatives who the Times spoke to state that because of their understanding that Zionism’s definition is political, the legality in terms of the right of refusal leaned towards the vendor in question.

“The protected (or what the Supreme Court has identified as ‘suspect’) classes or categories are race, religion, and sex,” Fruchtman said. “Political views are protected by the First Amendment. Both the vendor and Alan Dershowitz have a right to express their political views and if the vendor declines to sell Dershowitz something on the basis of political beliefs, [they have] a right to do so.”